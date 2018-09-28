Anja Kotar Channels Marilyn Monroe In New Music Video

Slovenian native, Anja Kotar, takes the pop world by storm with her latest jazz inspired single, “Coltrane.” Alongside the single, the visuals for “Coltrane” portray Kotar’s internal struggle of two souls pushing and pulling against each other. Watch “Coltrane” on Kotar’s Youtube Channel and stream or download the track on digital music platforms worldwide.

Teaming up once again with three-time Grammy nominated producer, Pascal Guyon, “Coltrane” creates an incomparable relationship between instrument and melody. The gritty tone in Kotar’s voice captures the desperation in escaping the complicated relationships one experiences. Mirroring that relationship, director Jani Ugrin, visually captures the importance of self-care through the absence of a partner. While the song narrates a story of two people who find themselves in a strained relationship, Kotar is the sole focus of the video. Marilyn Monroe also plays a role in the music video, influencing Kotar and guiding her through the struggles of the heart.

A sample-full hip-hop beat with signature jazz guitar riffs showcase Kotar’s artistic versatility and creativity. “As a songwriter, I pull influences from different genres; I would like to be recognized for my versatility and ability to perform in different genres,” Kotar explains. These efforts are shown through her ability to incorporate different types of sounds to create an edge of desperation throughout the music video. Ugrin uses his cinematic portrayal of a Pretty In Pink hotel room, decorated with Marilyn Monroe memorabilia, to combat that desperation and isolation with female empowerment and elegance. Outside of her musical involvement, Kotar was involved behind the scenes of the project, doing her makeup and wardrobe on the set of the video. Kotar not only wears her own products, but her online store, Too Cool, has products including a keychain, earrings, socks and more that are featured throughout the video.

With the piano being her first love at the age of five, it was natural for Kotar to venture into songwriting and music studies. Studying at Berklee College of Music, Kotar focused on her craft and grew as an artist. “I learned to not only play the notes, but find within them feelings, characters and stories,” said Kotar. After moving to California, Kotar found herself in front of a piano without sheet music formulating her own melodies and was able to find those feelings, characters, and stories she spoke about. Since releasing her debut album, NOMAD, Kotar’s music has accumulated over 230K streams on Spotify.

“Coltrane” is available to stream and download on all digital music platforms worldwide. The music video can be seen on YouTube. Keep up with Anja Kotar by visiting AnjaKotar.com.