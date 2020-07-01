Animated Lyric Video For “That’s About Me” Premieres By Country Rocker Bryan Fox & Nappy Roots

Creativity, inclusion and a strong sense of family runs deep in the Fox household, so that’s why the country rocker’s teenage daughters, Dylan (16) and Pepper Fox (14) created most of the artwork used in the song’s animated lyric video. The PG-themed video was produced and directed by Clayton L. Luce of Darkstar Production Company, with additional artwork and theming also provided by renowned Louisville-based artist Jeral Tidwell, of HumanTree.com.

“Working with Nappy Roots has provided some of the most memorable experiences I’ve ever had in the studio,” said Fox. “It’s pure joy. It has an ease to it that just isn’t always the case when working with other artists, much less those in a completely different genre than you. The energy and camaraderie is undeniable.”