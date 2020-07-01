Animated Lyric Video For “That’s About Me” Premieres By Country Rocker Bryan Fox & Nappy Roots
Country rock songwriter Bryan Fox’s new animated lyric video for “That’s About Me” premiered by American Songwriter Magazine [click to read/watch] today. His fun-filled 3rd collaboration with fellow infamous Kentuckians Buffalo Stille and Ron Clutch from Grammy-nominated, Southern alternative hip hop group Nappy Roots offers a utopian aura. Co-written and produced by studio veteran Malcolm Springer (Matchbox 20, Collective Soul, Boz Skaggs), the song was recorded at House of Blues Studios in Nashville.
“…a lighthearted, hip-hop country-rocker narrated by Fox and Nappy Roots’ Ron Clutch and Buffalo Stille. Backed by looses beats, humorous lyrics reveal all the good, the bad, and the ugly of their personalities…”– Tina Benitez-Eves, Music Journalist, American Songwriter Magazine
“This song is as Country and Kentucky as it gets! Love it!” -Greg Almond, Program Director, Goober 95.1 WGGC
“That’s About Me” is the 3rd collaboration between Fox & Nappy Roots; available everywhere digitally NOW here:
Creativity, inclusion and a strong sense of family runs deep in the Fox household, so that’s why the country rocker’s teenage daughters, Dylan (16) and Pepper Fox (14) created most of the artwork used in the song’s animated lyric video. The PG-themed video was produced and directed by Clayton L. Luce of Darkstar Production Company, with additional artwork and theming also provided by renowned Louisville-based artist Jeral Tidwell, of HumanTree.com.
“Working with Nappy Roots has provided some of the most memorable experiences I’ve ever had in the studio,” said Fox. “It’s pure joy. It has an ease to it that just isn’t always the case when working with other artists, much less those in a completely different genre than you. The energy and camaraderie is undeniable.”
Bryan Fox Band Shows:
AUG 29 – The Local / Nashville, Tenn.
About Bryan Fox:
Bryan Fox exploded onto Kentucky’s music scene in 2000 when his alt-rock band End Of Me earned heavy radio airplay in his hometown of Louisville. His songwriting style evolved after beginning to work with acclaimed Nashville producer Malcolm Springer, transitioning to a solo country songwriter. He’s recorded two studio albums, Big City Lights (2010) and It’s Gonna Be That Kind of Night (2016) to fan and critic acclaim. Fox’s collaborations with GRAMMY nominated southern alternative hip hop group Nappy Roots has demonstrated his diversity as a songwriter and artist. In 2020, he is set to release his third solo country album, which features “That’s About Me,” Fox’s third collaboration with members of Nappy Roots, recorded in Nashville’s House of Blues studios.
