Anie Delgado Releases Dreamy New Video and Single “Cloud9”

Pop artist, Anie Delgado, released her new single and video for “Cloud9,” a beautiful, angelic upbeat song portraying her journey of self-discovery. “Growing up, I always felt out of place,” says Delgado. “I have always dressed loud and eccentric. I was known for wearing high heels to school in middle and high school. I felt out of place, so I wanted to make a statement. I wanted to create a world where I felt like I belonged.” “Cloud9” is available to download and stream on digital music platforms worldwide.

Finding purpose is different for everyone, and Anie Delgado fights her anxiety by expressing herself through fashion. Having a Cuban-American background fueled her dual passion for music and fashion after taking inspiration from her family and culture. “My abuela was a seamstress back in Cuba,” says Delgado. “My aunt, Rosemary Cassidy, ended up going to Parsons for Fashion Design. She went to grade school with the Beastie Boys and worked with Def Jam and lived through all the cultural moments NYC saw in that time.” This ethereal video was directed by Brandon Buczek (LA Film Fest, Oaxaca Film Fest), and the song was co-written and produced by Sam Nicolosi (Warner Chappell Publishing, Seeking Blue Records). Rosemary Cassidy, who styled the video, has been an Art & Creative Director with titles in Glamour, CosmoGirl, Life & Style, and brands like Nordstrom, Wet Seal, Bebe, Charlotte Russe, Too Faced, and more. The video poetically showcases each item, making them a statement in each scene as she dances with Camryn Eakes, lead dancer for Latin pop sensation Sofia Reyes. The angelic ambiance is felt through each outfit as she transforms. In the video, she uses high fashion brands like Dolce and Gabbana, but as a firm believer in sustainability, Delgado rented and thrifted each item seen in the video. Delgado herself launched a fashion line through KLLECTION and designs all of her own unique merch.

Born in Miami and raised in Melbourne, Florida, the young songstress was immersed in a childhood full of her Cuban heritage full of a colorful Latin culture of food, music, and family. She received her first guitar at the age of nine and was quickly inspired by artists like Cher and Jewel as she was finding her voice. In her senior year of high school, Delgado became a rising star upon her admittance into The American Musical and Dramatic Academy. Her incredible work ethic combined with her proficiency in the multiple facets of the entertainment industry expanded her performance repertoire, which included a stint in an experimental rock band as the lead singer where she played at The Bowery Electric, The Delancey, Gold Sounds Bar, and Leftfield NYC. After the academy, she was cast in the musical Buddy: A Buddy Holly Story for a two-month residency at The Palace Theatre in the Dells. Not long after moving to Los Angeles to focus on her music career, she started working with producers PJ Bianco (The Jonas Brothers, ARIZONA, Demi Lovato) and Nick Lee (Baby Jake, Stray Kids). Her music has been touted by Billboard, Pop Wrapped, AudioFemme, Pop Dust, Guitar Girl Magazine, Atwood Magazine, and more.

“Cloud9” is an unforgettable pop anthem. Download or stream “Cloud9” now on digital music platforms worldwide and watch the video on Anie Delgado’s VEVO channel on Youtube. To keep up with her musical journey, visit her website at AnieDelgado.com.