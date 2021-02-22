Anie Delgado Demands Change With “Dancing While The World Is On Fire”

Pop artist, Anie Delgado, dropped her inspiring new single, “Dancing While The World Is On Fire,” a lively, optimistic anthem promoting unity and togetherness. In keeping with the single’s theme around climate change, Delgado has teamed up with Zero Hour, an organization bringing awareness to climate and environmental justice. “Dancing While the World Is On Fire” is available to download and stream on digital music platforms worldwide.

Uncomfortable change is something everyone deals with. “Dancing While The World Is On Fire” encourages listeners to find the enjoyable moments of humanity that are worth remembering. “This last year has been really difficult for just about everyone,” explains Delgado. “I was really inspired to see moments of unity and glimmers of humanity as we worked together to solve big issues like COVID, racial injustice, and climate change.” The song’s joyous beat accompanied by her sweet, silky voice creates an uplifting experience while spreading an important message. “It’s inspiring to see my generation coming together to enact change.” Delgado co-wrote the single with Sam Nicolosi (Warner Chappell), who also produced the track. “As I was writing, I realized a lot of my existential anxiety boils down to being concerned that our planet won’t be inhabitable in the future. That’s where all of the imagery in the song comes from and that’s what gave me the idea to collaborate with my friends at Zero Hour.” Alongside the single release, Delgado is launching a line of merchandise with proceeds being donated to Zero Hour. Using her platform even further, she will also be putting out a call to action on her TikTok channel for her fans to get involved in the conversation about climate change and to volunteer with Zero Hour.

For the upcoming music video, Delgado recruited Zero Hour and environmental activists like Jamie Margolin, Zanagee Artis, and Shane Coopersmith to help spread awareness to her fellow generation to aid in the mission of educating the world about climate change. The video, due out February 24, was directed by Brandon Buczek.

A native of Miami, Florida, Anie Delgado embraced her Cuban heritage growing up through food, music, and family. She received her first guitar at the age of nine and was quickly inspired by artists like Cher and Jewel as she was finding her voice. In her senior year of high school, Delgado became a rising star upon her admittance into The American Musical and Dramatic Academy. Her incredible work-ethic combined with her proficiency of the multiple facets of the entertainment industry expanded her performance repertoire, which included a stint in an experimental rock band as the lead singer where she played at The Bowery Electric, The Delancey, Gold Sounds Bar and Leftfield NYC. After completing the program, she was cast in the musical Buddy: A Buddy Holly Story for a two-month residency at The Palace Theatre in the Dells. After completing her residency, Delgado moved out of the indie theatre scene in NYC to focus on her music career. Not long after moving to Los Angeles, she started working with producers PJ Bianco (The Jonas Brothers, ARIZONA, Demi Lovato) and Nick Lee (Baby Jake, Stray Kids). Her music has been touted by Pop Wrapped, AudioFemme, Pop Dust, Guitar Girl Magazine, Atwood Magazine and more.

Anie Delgado’s compelling message to her fans is admirable. “I like to call myself chaotically optimistic, and so although things looked really bad last summer, ‘Dancing While The World is On Fire’ is my love letter to my generation.” You can download or stream “Dancing While The World Is On Fire” now on digital music platforms worldwide. Stay tuned for the music video release on February 24th. To keep up with her musical journey, visit AnieDelgado.com.