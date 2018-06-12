Angelo Scrobe, Julie Porter, Hazel Malit & Elysha Miracle Get VP Stripes At Concord Music

CONCORD MUSIC has promoted four of its executives to VP posts. In the BEVERLY HILLS office, ANGELO SCROBE has been upped to VP/Promotion, JULIE PORTER to VP/Recorded Music FP&A, and HAZEL MALIT to VP/Accounting, Recorded Music. In the NASHVILLE office, ELYSHA MIRACLE has been upped to VP/Data Rights Management.

In his new role, ANGELO will help navigate all radio format promotions and work directly with SVP/Promotion & Marketing JILL WEINDORF to develop and execute multi-format campaigns.

“It’s always a pleasure to be able to recognize members of our global team for the significant contributions that they’ve made to the growth and success of CONCORD MUSIC,” CEO SCOTT PASCUCCI said. “In all, 25 members of our staff were promoted this year- all of whom will flourish in their new roles and make this company successful in the years to come. Special congratulations to our four new VPs!”

ANGELO, JULIE, HAZEL, and ELYSHA previously held Sr. Director positions at CONCORD.