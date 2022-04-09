Angelica Lopez releases new single with multi-platinum selling record producer

Angelica Lopez, the singer-songwriter known to be the benchmark of Colombian music worldwide has released her latest single New Gold, working in partnership with British producer Andy Whitmore, whose star client portfolio includes Elton John, Peter Andre and Atomic Kitten.

Starting her musical career at the age of 17, Angelica’s style remains true to her Afro-Colombian roots and today she is one of the best Latin artists in Europe. Angelica’s musical talent has earned her the title of Best vocalist of the year 2018 at the Lukas – Latin UK Awards, followed by many other industry awards recognising her influence and contribution to the music world. Currently residing in London, Angelica has been chosen to represent Columbia at the International Festival of World Music (Diaspora) and previously held performances at the Royal Albert Hall, Shepherds Bush Empire and WOMAD Festival.



Angelica’s career took off by accompanying international artists Rey Ruiz or Willie Colon on tour, followed by the release of her highly popular album Madremonte in 2016, in collaboration with Boris Caicedo, Yuri Buenaventura’s maestro and with the prestigious group “Herencia de Timbiqui”. She is also part of a non-profit organisation that works to contribute to the cultural education of children in marginalized communities, strengthening their social and educational development process, highlighting their culture and the exercise of their rights – Fundacion Kuma Kua cultura para el desarrollo.

Working with Shodement – the entertainment platform boosting independent artists’ careers, Angelica has been introduced to British producer Andy Whitmore whom she has worked with on her latest single ‘New Gold’. During his over 25-year career, Andy has worked with leading acts like Elton John, Diana Ross, Soul II Soul, Boy George, and The Brand New Heavies; produced and co-wrote Peter Andre’s hit ‘Flava’ which topped the charts, and more recently produced and co-wrote two tracks on Lemar’s triple-platinum ‘Time to Grow’ album.

“We are thrilled to be part of this partnership between Angelica and Andy and the release of the new single. ‘New Gold’ is a single with a huge potential produced by one of the best Latin musicians in Europe. Angelica has such charisma and energy that she is regarded as one of the best ambassadors of Columbian music and urban–folk in the world, and I’m proud that we at Shodement can contribute to her success”, said Jay Lamusica, CEO of Shodement. The company is behind the success of many emerging music artists, including Bulgarian superstar DARA who recently went to number one during Shodement’s technology launch.

Angelica’s single ‘New Gold’, which carries the message of protecting the planet and brings a blend of musical instruments of her homeland Columbia such as vallenato, accordion, gaita, and cumbia maracas, is now available on all major streaming devices including Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube Music and Deezer, and you can keep up with her latest news via social media on Instagram, YouTube and Facebook.

