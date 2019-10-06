Angelcreatives’ Single ‘Hello Anthem’ Raises Health Awareness

“Hello Anthem” inspires lifelong health and wellness. Boston-based music creatives are excited to release a new song to help educate the public about the importance of staying healthy. After much research on the power of music, Angelcreatives created a song “Hello Anthem” as an opportunity to inspire listeners to take care of their well-being. They researched music trends and were inspired by Michael Jackson’s single “Heal the World” to write health conscious songs. Recently, they were inspired by Adele’s Grammy-winning single “Hello” to write a catchy greeting song which carries a timeless message of health and wellness to the world.

“Hello Anthem” is a timeless and catchy greeting song that continues to inspire millions of adults and children around the world to achieve lifelong health and wellness. The single is a catchy tune, similar to the “Happy Birthday” song in its length, simplicity, and repetitiveness. This quality lends the song as friendly to people of all ages. “Hello Anthem” lyrics have a deeper meaning. Hello is an acronym related to health wellness affirmation.

“It’s a lovely sound and the tune is catchy. Just what you want…I like The Wellness Anthem best. I could easily see cancer survivors, their families, and caregivers joining hands and singing. Maybe singing at a relay for life in the dark with candles.” – Nick Kachulis.

“10. This is a cool sound, it’s happy, lively, just makes you feel good instantly. Lyrics are catchy, which along with the also catchy music make for a song that will stay on your mind, long after listening to it.”

“This is really happy and uplifting. Love the vibe that it procures. Helps me find peace. love. I would recommend it for sure.”

Angelcreatives are Boston-based music creatives who joined the music scene in 2015. In April, Angelcreatives ‘Hello Anthem’ single was number 7 on the pop charts here and has been played and downloaded by thousands of DJs here.

