Angela Hollowell “Small Town Tennessee” Out Now: Radio/Media Download

The voice that is causing a sensation across West Tennessee belongs to Angela Hollowell. “Small Town Tennessee” is the debut single from Angela with vocals that mix power and vulnerabilities, re-counting common experiences of faith, family, missing home and loved ones.

Co-written with Eric Allison and Jamie Johnson and produced by Van Issacson, “Small Town Tennessee” reflects upon Angela’s experiences growing up between the banks of the Mississippi and iconic Reelfoot Lake in Tiptonville, TN., the backdrop of her music video.

Growing up, both chores and road trips were equally steeped in music.

“Whether it was cranking the music up to clean or any trip in the car music was always on. My dad drove a big rig and when we would go on over-the-road trips he would turn up the radio and give us like 30 seconds to listen and tell him the name of the song and who sang it!” – Angela Hollowell

At 9 years old Angela nervously took the stage for the first time at her church. From there Dolly, Etta, Reba and Aretha laid stepping stones to Carrie Underwood, Martina McBride

and Shania Twain.

Angela has found solid footing connecting with the Grass Root Music Theatre in Newbern, TN. where she is currently working with band mates and songwriters creating new material. The Grass Root has become a watering hole of West Tennessee talent that is quickly catching the ear of the music industry.

“She has one of those rare strong voices, along with such a range, that immediately grabs your attention and you just know, hey, this is special.” Kenny Rogers, Founder, Grass Root Music Theatre

“I’m not really sure what my life would be without music in it I sing when I’m happy, when I’m sad, when I’m anxious, when I’m overwhelmed, most of all when I need to feel closer to God.” – Angela Hollowell

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Angela Hollowell

Song Title: Small Town Tennessee

Publishing: Angela Hollowell

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: Small Town Tennessee

Record Label: Angela Hollowell Music