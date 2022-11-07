Andy Ross Celebrates the Heartbeat of America in New Single

Red, white and blue collar dreaming – Andy Ross celebrates the heartbeat of America in his new single “All American Heart.” “All American Heart” is a cheers to chasing the American Dream and an ode to the working class who keep this country running.

“The goal was to write a song for the hard working men and women of this country that would pull on the heartstrings of America,” says Ross. “I think we nailed it. I’m hoping All American Heart will be the new anthem for the heartbeat of America.”

“All American Heart” represents Andy Ross at his core. He obtained his GED to start a music career with his early single American Rebel, which developed into his entire brand where he is CEO. American Rebel is now a publicly traded company, and trades on NASDAQ as of February 2022 – making Andy Ross the ultimate symbol of the American Dream.

For more on Andy Ross and his all-American story, follow him on social media @andyrossrebel. For information on Ross’ company, as well as 2nd Amendment rights and the importance of gun safety, check out American Rebel.