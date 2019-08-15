ANDY MINEO’S “WORK IN PROGRESS” ARRIVES ON FRIDAY, AUGUST 23RD

WORK IN PROGRESS , represents evolution for the New York rapper. By exploring bold themes like fear, group think and family hurt—Mineo masterfully weaves together tight bars and strong hooks over compelling beats. With production by Nottz, !llmind, Ace Harris, Beam, and GAWVI; WORK IN PROGRESS is an introspective offering that invites listeners to shed the self-limiting systems and beliefs that hold us back.

The new mixtape, comes on the heels of an outstanding season for Andy Mineo. In addition to sold-out European dates and a successful run with his label mates on the Unashamed Forever Tour , the rapper landed several syncs including “ Coming In Hot ” with Lecrae being featured as the title song for NBA player, Steph Curry’s Facebook documentary series, Stephen vs. The Game .

WORK IN PROGRESS TRACK LISTING

1. Podcast-clip-1.wav

2. Reflections rough w_horns & break.mp3

3. Podcast-clip-2.wav

4. Keepin it movin am & guv demo.mp3

5. Podcast-clip-3.wav

6. I DON’T NEED YOU (DEMO).wav

7. Podcast-clip-4.wav

8. 1988 REMAKE 2_Nottz_42North.wav

9. Podcast-clip-5.wav

10. Anything But Country (break beat_no trap version).mp3

11. Podcast-clip-6.wav

12. another me 3/7 NEW (Gawvi remake).mp3

13. Podcast-clip-7.wav

14. Til Death (no guitars) bounce.mp3

15. Podcast-clip-8.wav

16. So gone Easy DaveJ V1.4.mp3

17. Podcast-clip-9.wav

18. Honest 2 God Tyshane/DSTL 1.0.mp3

19. Podcast-clip-10.wav

20. I ain’t done (beam version).aif

21. Podcast-clip-11.wav

22. Family Photo second half idea 2 (joel draft).aif

23 ANDY MINEO_OT OD (sketch).mp3_MAIN_WAV

About “Work In Progress: The Podcast”

Work In Progress is a new music podcast brought to you by rapper, Andy Mineo. Inspired by his upcoming mixtape, Andy and his co-host/manager Delgis Mustafa discuss the creative process, inspiration and themes behind his “lost files”. Featuring record label executives, artists, friends and even Andy’s wife, Cristina, as guests; Work In Progress openly explores major themes from his new music including: self-limiting systems, technical ability in rap, creative fear, broken family dynamics, Christianity in today’s political climate and more. New audio & video episodes will be released every three weeks on Fridays. andymineo.work

About Andy Mineo

New York native Andy Mineo is a hip-hop recording artist known for his reflective lyricism. His sophomore album, Uncomfortable, became the No. 1 independent record in the country and delivered him a No. 3 and No 10 position on Billboard’s Hip Hop and top 200 album charts, respectively. Mineo headlined the Uncomfortable Tour, a 52-city tour which sold out legendary venues in America and Europe. He has appeared on Sirius XM’s SWAY in the Morning, MTV, and his colossal hit “You Can’t Stop Me”, along with reaching RIAA Certified Gold Status, won an ESPN Whammy Award for MLB’s top Walk Up Song. Andy Mineo carries his music beyond through scripting, producing and directing many of his own music videos.

