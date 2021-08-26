Andy Magruder’s Debut EP Is The Summer Record You Didn’t Know You Were Missing

Andy Magruder is now available on all streaming platforms.

Andy’s self-titled five song EP is the definition of summer vibes. Acoustic guitar and head-bopping beats define his contagious sound. Over top, Andy writes about a number of different topics in this record, including friendship, wisdom, and longing. The second track “Cold One” is a song about enjoying summer time vibes and kicking back with friends in a California setting. Over a slightly darker chord progression, the third track “Drifting”, features Andy’s tactful and emotional lyrics about the life lessons he has learned along his way and imparts the wisdom and experience to his listeners with lyrics like “you’re the only one in charge of the future and your fate//the future and your fate”. Andy’s notable deep voice, rhythmic lyrics, and acoustic hip-hop sound creates a special combination of meaningful lyrics that are artfully balanced with eclectic, good-time vibes.

When telling the story of creating his EP, Andy discussed how the music tumbled out of him. “It was amazing,” he explains, “we locked ourselves in a studio for nine hours and came out with some great tracks, something that was unthinkable and unexpected that came out of nowhere.” By the record’s cohesive nature, you can almost experience that creative process through listening through the EP, and Andy’s relentlessly catchy melodies and passionate lyrics demonstrate the time, energy, and careful attention to detail that Andy put into creating his first EP. While Andy’s talent shines through, he affectionately explains how he did not create this masterpiece on his own:

“Thanks to Johnny Gillespie who inspired and produced this record, Jin Wooh for the great mixes, lost souls for inspiration, and sullen clothing for always having my back! This one goes out to all my friends and family! Cheers!”Andy Magruder’s EP is all about summer vibes, acoustic hip-hop, and good times, and who doesn’t want more of that in their life? Whether you’re cracking a cold one on the beach or spending the summer months enjoying lake life, this EP is the summer record you didn’t know you were missing. So, sit back and enjoy the vibe.