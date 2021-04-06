Andrea Welcomes A Fresh & Flirtatious Attitude With New Single “Talk To Me”

After a challenging last year, Andrea is emerging into 2021 with a lighthearted perspective, with the new release of her music video “Talk To Me”. With over 20,000 views in its first 12 hours of release, the single is a fun, carefree track about the art of flirtation. “I really wanted to make an escapist song that people can just enjoy, sit back, relax, and dance,” says Andrea. Her debut release, “I Know,” premiered in a prestigious UK music blog, Blackplastic, and her late 2020 release “I Don’t Know Your Name” exceeded all expectations with nearly 120,000 streams between the original and remixes.

The rising pop artist says the goal behind “Talk To Me” was to create a fresh, modern sound while incorporating some retro synthwave elements. Lyrics like “don’t wanna wait or hold back, don’t wanna lose you out of sight” emphasize the passionate, in-the-moment urges people get when developing an exciting new crush. “Talk To Me” is the break we all need from serious topics – it takes listeners away to the most untroubled, yet lively moments in life.

Music is Universal. The words Skopje and Macedonia rarely arise when you speak of modern music. In fact, no artist has reached popular success outside the borders of the former Yugoslavia. Andrea is on a different journey than any before her. Her overarching goal is to transform her audience through the power of music — to help them discover who they are. Andrea’s voice touches your soul.

Born 14 February 2000, her love of music began at age 5, when her parents moved to Harlem for a one-year program. Her earliest recollections are the gospel, soul, and R&B she absorbed, which transformed her into a life-long music lover. The daughter of a law professor father and a physician mother, her parents expected her to follow a “respectable” career. The primary support for her passion came from her grandfather, who unexpectedly passed away when Andrea was 9.

Andrea was lost without her guide, mentor, and friend. She struggled to find her place in life as she entered her teenage years, coping with identity issues and depression. Her sole source of solace was music. She sought out a musical mentor – acclaimed producer/composer Aleskandar Masevski, who recognized her innate talent. Under Masevski’s tutelage, Andrea began to develop her natural vocal ability, finding her songwriting voice. Masevski encouraged her to enroll in Skopje’s Faculty of Music Arts, the country’s leading music school, where she also deepened her skills with guitar and piano. For the last two and a half years, Andrea burrowed deep in the studio working on the lyrics and songs from her heart.

Her debut release, “I Know,” was the feature of a premiere in a prestigious UK music blog, Blackplastic, which described “I Know” as a love song that quivers with the excitement of an instant attraction. Andrea has been featured in other music blogs in the US, Brazil, Poland, and Russia. She has been interviewed for Radio and Podcasts in the US, UK, Holland, and Mexico. “I Know” has been played on over 100 radio stations around the world, including the US, UK, Germany, Holland, Italy, Switzerland, Norway, France, Mexico, Canada, Singapore, South Africa, Greece, Macedonia, Bulgaria, and others. In addition to 1.3 million views on YouTube, her music has been streamed over six million times on TikTok. In just a few short months since her debut release, Andrea has already become the most international of Macedonia’s music stars.