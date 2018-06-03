Anastacia on health issues and ‘Strictly’ group chat

Singer Anastacia joins BUILD live in London opening up her experience of cancer and Crohn’s Disease, why it’s so important to stay positive, and reveals the ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ celebrities still have a group chat.

Anastacia says:

“I’ve had enough times where I’ve not been able to work for health issues, so when I can work, I go for it.”

“I call a lot of the things I go through blessings, because you have to learn from them in some way, even if they’re uncomfortable… cancer, crohn’s [disease], heart situations. A lot of my health is compromised at certain moments, so if you have humour and you have a really positive outlook it’s a lot easier to get through it than winging and whining and moaning.”

On ‘Strictly’ and having a celebrity group chat:

“Literally today is Rob Rinder’s birthday – we still have a social chat that we were on as contestants, us whatever you call us, celebrities, we’re all still literally on the chat where we’re wishing Rob a happy birthday.”