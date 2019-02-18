Anarchosophist Announces First Album

Anarchosophist, the alter ego of classical guitarist and composer Padraig Parkhurst, is an experimental artist blending hip hop, jazz harmony and classical elements to create intense, ambient soundscapes.

His debut album set for release on March 8 2019, A Tense Walk Down a Dirty Street, is a collection of intricate instrumental hip hop tracks, creating the soundtrack to a neo-noir fairytale. The album is a smorgasbord of moods from the upbeat and danceable ‘Disco Duchovny’ to the desolate ‘Unravelling’, via a smoky jazz bar in ‘Cocktails and Nostalgia’. The album progresses as each piece becomes more involved, culminating in the five minute prog-funk finale ‘Point of Contact’, featuring constantly shifting time signatures, squelchy organs and pounding piano. To pre-save on Spotify, go to https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/anarchosophist/a-tense-walk-down-a-dirty-street