Anarbor is Ready to Close the CHapter of a “Bad Love” With Supporting Visual

Ahead of their fourth full-length installment ─ Love & Drugs ─ Phoenix rock band Anarbor has dropped their long awaited single “Bad Love” on all streaming services today. In support of the release comes an animated lyric video, exploring all of the signs of an unhealthy relationship in its final days and coming to terms with the end. Undeniably catchy, the indie-pop song is just the latest taste of Love & Drugs, which is slated for release September 2 of this year. “Bad Love” builds into an affirming chorus, emphasizing the need to break out from the chains of a struggling relationship:

“Bad Love tells the story of a co-dependent, toxic relationship as it falls apart. Drug use, throwing the blame where it doesn’t belong, and turning one’s back in a time of need leads to a difficult conversation that needs to be had; ‘I think I’m through with you.’” – Danny Stravers, guitarist of Anarbor

Phoenix-based alternative rock band Anarbor was formed in 2003 while the members were still in junior high school. After signing with Hopeless Records in 2008, Anarbor found mainstream success providing theme songs for Cartoon Network’s “Scooby Doo! The Mystery Begins,” ESPN’s SportsCenter, Good Day L.A. and MLB Network Countdown. Along with relentless touring in the United States, Anarbor has appeared in Japan, United Kingdom, Canada and Australia. While partnering with Hopeless Records, Anarbor released two EPs and two full-length studio albums.

More recently, Anarbor independently released their eponymous third studio album titled Anarbor in June of 2016 and an EP. in 2018 titled The EP. Both pieces of work were self-funded and produced by long-time collaborator Matt Keller (Lydia, The Maine, The Summer Set, Katastro).

Anarbor signed to ONErpm in 2020 and released the Tangerine EP. Currently, the members are gearing up to release their fourth full-length studio album, Love & Drugs, in 2022. Anarbor is composed of lead vocalist and bassist Slade Echeverria and guitarist Danny Stravers.

