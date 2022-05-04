Anarbor in Their New Single Release “Letter in a Suitcase”

Phoenix rock band Anarbor have a lot in store this year. Today, the band has announced their fourth studio album, Love & Drugs, will be available worldwide this fall via ONErpm. Yesterday, the band exclusively premiered their “Letter in a Suitcase” music video, complete with an action-packed storyline via Under the Radar Magazine.

Thrilling and dynamic, Anarbor has once again proven their versatility as a band in “Letter in a Suitcase.” With its catchy chorus, jagged energy and bite, “Letter in a Suitcase” is indie-pop-goodness. The fiery track is just another glimpse into the band’s newest project release, which is slated for release on September 2nd, 2022.

“Letter in a Suitcase rocks you in and out of consciousness, from dream state to explosive, in-your-face grit. It’s a rock song that celebrates the f–k it attitude we all need to fire up sometimes to get ourselves where we need to be.” – Danny Stravers, guitarist of Anarbor

Phoenix-based alternative rock band Anarbor was formed in 2003 while the members were still in junior high school. After signing with Hopeless Records in 2008, Anarbor found mainstream success pro viding theme songs for Cartoon Network’s “Scooby Doo! The Mystery Begins,” ESPN’s SportsCenter, Good Day L.A. and MLB Network Countdown. Along with relentless touring in the United States, Anarbor has appeared in Japan, United Kingdom, Canada and Australia. While partnering with Hopeless Records, Anarbor released two EPs and two full-length studio albums.

More recently, Anarbor independently released their eponymous third studio album titled Anarbor in June of 2016 and an EP. in 2018 titled The EP. Both pieces of work were self-funded and produced by long-time collaborator Matt Keller (Lydia, The Maine, The Summer Set, Katastro).

Anarbor signed to ONErpm in 2020 and released the Tangerine EP. Currently, the members are gearing up to release their fourth full-length studio album, Love & Drugs, in 2022. Anarbor is composed of lead vocalist and bassist Slade Echeverria and guitarist Danny Stravers.

The sophomore single “Letter in a Suitcase” is available on all streaming platforms, and check out the accompanying visual via the band’s official YouTube channel. Love & Drugs, the new album from Anarbor, comes to DSPs this September.

