ANANYA RETURNS WITH NEW SINGLE ‘BETTER’

Rising pop songstress Ananya has unveiled her eagerly awaited new single ‘Better’, released today via UMG and supported by Island Records UK.

Produced by Grammy-nominated Mood Melodies (Jessie J, Alessia Cara, Noah Cyrus), ‘Better’ is a catchy electro-pop number which celebrates the people who lift you up and support you through challenging times. The song arrives with an equally high-energy and colourful video companion directed by Tim Nackashi (Sean Paul, Dua Lipa, Maroon 5).

Speaking about her irrepressibly upbeat single, Ananya said: “Like all my music, ‘Better’ is super personal and authentic to me. I had a tough time a few years ago, and I wrote this track for the person who helped me through it. I am a big believer that you should always try to surround yourself with positive people who lift you up. The song really makes me smile and I hope it does the same for everyone else.”

‘Better’ follows an incredible couple of years in which Ananya has solidified her place as one of pop’s hottest new music stars. Since releasing her breakthrough debut single ‘Livin the Life’ in 2017 (which was later remixed by Afrojack) she has scaled the charts in India and appeared on major playlists in the US, UK, UAE and South East Asia, including Apple’s Best of 2018.

The talented singer-songwriter, who was listed as one of GQ’s Most Influential Young Indians, has already racked up over 100 million combined streams of her music and become the first homegrown artist singing in English to ever gain Platinum status in India, a feat she went on to achieve with her last three releases.

Ananya celebrated New Year’s Eve on stage at Asia’s biggest electronic music festival Sunburn alongside artists such as Axwell Ingrosso, Armin van Buuren and Alan Walker, where she debuted ‘Better’ to an audience of over twenty thousand people.

2019 is set to be seminal for Ananya who is gearing-up for the release of another new track in March with Jamaican superstar Sean Kingston and, in April, her first EP.