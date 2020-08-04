Ananya Releases New Single ‘Let There Be Love’

Global pop sensation Ananya has returned with the release of irresistible electro-pop anthem ‘Let There Be Love.’

Another captivating statement of intent, ‘Let There Be Love’ is the multi-platinum artist’s first new track of 2020 – following on from last year’s debut EP ‘Fingerprint’ and standalone release ‘Day Goes By’ feat. Sean Kingston, which marked one of the first collaborations between major artists from India and the US.

‘Let There Be Love’ showcases Ananya’s dynamic vocals, as she squeezes a lifetime worth of emotion and experience into this irrepressibly catchy summer anthem. The song was recorded during lockdown at Ananya’s makeshift home studio in Los Angeles and produced by Grammy-winning Aaron Pearce (Fifth Harmony, Justin Bieber, Pitbull).

Ahead of its release, ‘Let There be Love’ has been playing on Sirius XM Hits, making Ananya is the first Indian artiste to feature on the leading US pop station.

Speaking about the track from LA, 26-year-old Ananya explains: “All my music is driven by an urge to connect with people, to share with them in the experience of being human – the good, the bad, and the ugly! I don’t think that Big Questions and Big Feelings are incompatible with catchy pop – I want to explore them all in my music! I feel like we are all going through this collective trauma right now (maybe we have been for a long time and it’s just erupting right now…) and I wanted to give a voice to that, but also to the sparks of hope and truth are being born right in the middle of it,”

The talented LA-London based singer-songwriter, who recently signed with Maverick Management (Lil Nas X, Kim Petras, The Weeknd, Miley Cyrus), releases ‘Let There Be Love’ after an incredible few years which have solidified her status as one of pop’s most exciting young talents.

Since becoming the first homegrown artist to go platinum with an English song in India with ‘Meant To Be’ in 2017, Ananya has racked up over 300 million global streams, performed at some of Asia’s biggest music events and opened for major artists including Wiz Khalifa.

2020 is set to be seminal for the artist, though performances in the US and UK have been delayed, she is gearing-up for the release of her highly-anticipated second EP before the end of the year.

