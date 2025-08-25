Ananya Reflects On Concealing Impassioned Feelings In New Single “Falling”

Introspective indie pop artist Ananya’s newest release, “Falling,” produces an emotional perspective of the artist’s experience in a poorly timed relationship. Fans of Ananya have been begging her to release this single after being captivated by her flowing vocals and upbeat backdrop when she played it live at a Glamour South Africa livestream. “Falling” is available to stream and download on all major streaming platforms.

“Falling” opens with an upbeat melody and passionate vocals, creating a dreamy entrance to a song that picks up tempo quickly, leaving audiences tapping their feet. Ananya seamlessly takes you into her mindset, describing her respite from tumbling thoughts. This song captures the mental battle between your heart and head in a relationship you know may be bad for you. With lyrics like, “I know I shouldn’t be texting you,” and “I know I try, but what’s the use?” Ananya calls upon the regret that she feels for caring deeply about someone she shouldn’t. “‘Falling’ came from a time where I was trying to hide how I really felt, caught in the chaos of falling for someone who wasn’t ready,” Ananya explains. Inspired by artists such as Gracie Abrams and Taylor Swift, “Falling” was written by Ananya and produced by Patch Boshell, who added a danceable tone to the track.

Despite currently living in London, Ananya grew up in Zimbabwe, where she moved at age 18 to go to Parsons School of Design in New York City. Ananya attributes everything she creates back to her home country and the family surrounding her. “At home, we weren’t allowed to say ‘boring,’ so creativity became second nature to my siblings and me,” she explains. This mindset led her down other paths aside from music, such as clothing and graphic design. Another way Ananya utilized this creative spark was by giving back to the people of Zimbabwe. Moving across the world at such a young age was a feat that precipitated her mental health struggles. Inspired by the comfort found in shared experiences, Ananya co-created the Nani Wellness Project, which offers free virtual therapy sessions to Zimbabweans. Ananya is passionate about sharing voices from new cultures and believes her unique upbringing helps her create space for others as well. The release of “Falling” follows her single “Long Jump,” which received praise from EARMILK, VOXWAVE Magazine, and NXTNOW Music.

The long-awaited “Falling” takes a new perspective on concealed emotion. Ananya’s sarcastic phrasing and hopeful beat bring a lighthearted atmosphere to the story of a wrong time, wrong place type of relationship. Stream “Falling” now and visit Ananya on Instagram @AnanyaMakesMusic, TikTok @ananyamakesmusic, and at her website AnanyaMakesMusic.com to stay up to date with new releases and upcoming performances.