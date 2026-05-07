Ananya Goes for the Goal in Football-Coded Pop Single “Man of the Match”

Indie-pop artist Ananya has returned with her latest single, “Man of the Match,” a coy retelling of the moment you catch feelings when you weren’t supposed to. The track adopts an upbeat, bubbly sonic landscape, masked by a football-coded metaphor that wittily evokes the classic game of love. “Man of the Match” is out now and available to stream on all major platforms!

“Man of the Match” is a quintessential spring track that tells the story of falling for someone when you didn’t intend to. The single flings her into a dreamy, carefree direction, whisking the listener away with the mesmerization of a new love interest. With a playful, whimsical demeanor, the track embraces the juvenile wonder of pining over an unexpected love interest. Produced, mixed, and mastered by Simon Jacobsson, the song fittingly bubbles like butterflies in one’s stomach, transforming feelings of uncertainty into glimmering musings. “It lives in that push-and-pull of playing it cool, but lowkey hoping they’d catch you if you actually went for it,” Ananya shares. “It’s confident on the surface, a little chaotic underneath, and all about that moment where it stops feeling like a game and starts feeling real.” When many would shy away from the uncomfortable nature of falling for a friend, Ananya faces it head-on with cheeky lyrics and unbridled composure. She captures the innocence of developing a crush without the muddy emotions of angst and insecurity, crafting a track that gets people looking at their “friends” in a new, enchanted light. “Man of the Match” was co-produced and vocally arranged by Ramera Abraham (Stormzy, JADE, Victoria Monét).

Zimbabwe-born, London-based multi-hyphenate Ananya is demanding attention in the indie-pop, singer-songwriter universe. Her discography can be described as ethereal and honest, showcasing her lyricism with poignant storytelling, as seen in her previous releases “Know You” and “My Darling New York.” Ananya lives up to the meaning of her name, “unique,” by expressing herself through song, instrumentals, and her affinity for graphic and fashion design. Ananya’s music has previously been featured in outlets such as Rolling Stone Africa, GQ South Africa, MTV, Billboard, Wonderland, Glamour, Earmilk, and BBC.

“Man of the Match” perfectly encapsulates the tension of a friends-to-lovers, will-they-won’t-they romantic endeavor, leaving people in the stands rooting for her to win. Imbued with confidence and calculations, the new release will make others want to ruin their friendships and confess. “Man of the Match” is now available to stream, with an official music video to follow. Root for Ananya by following her on Instagram and TikTok @ananyamakesmusic or by visiting her website, Ananya.World.