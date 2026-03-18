Ananya Daydreams About Her Crush On New Single “Know You”

Indie-pop artist Ananya’s latest release, “Know You,” reveals the plights of unrequited crushes and the wistful dreaming of wanting just one chance. Building on her discography of vulnerable storytelling, Ananya explores an infatuation so strong it turns into late-night wishing. “Know You” is now available to stream and download on all streaming platforms worldwide.

“Know You” opens as a gentle lullaby, immediately drawing the audience into Ananya’s nighttime routine of longing for her muse. With forlorn vocals that melt into the melody like honey, this track recounts the all-consuming nature of desiring to be close to someone. “It lives in that space where you’re alone with your thoughts,” Ananya says, “hoping for a sign, wishing on crystals, and asking the night for answers you’re too scared to ask out loud.” Ananya bravely dons her heart upon her sleeve throughout her lyrics, unearthing the discomfort of pining through lines like “Do you think of me sometimes? / Do you know you live in my mind?” and “I wanna be on your bedside / I wanna know about your life.” The single’s instrumental wades back and forth, reinforcing the push-and-pull of Ananya’s introspective battle: knowing her desires are unrealistic yet fighting for the reality she has curated in her dream state. “The song captures the way a crush can feel half real and half imagined, built on dreams, small clues, and quiet hope,” Ananya shares. “Know You” was produced, mixed, and mastered by Simon Jacobsson, while Ramera Abraham oversaw vocal engineering.

Rising musician Ananya is Zimbabwe-born, London-based, and creatively uninhibited. The singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and fashion and graphic designer carves out a space in the indie pop universe, releasing track after track that uncovers the complex emotions of her generation. Ananya has been featured in outlets such as Rolling Stone Africa, GQ South Africa, MTV, Billboard, Wonderland, Glamour, iHeartRadio, and BBC.

Ananya’s latest single is a deeply personal, wistful single exploring modern romance. “‘Know You’ is about wanting something real to come out of all that wondering, and being brave enough to choose truth over fantasy, even if it means risking getting hurt,” she concludes. Pine after your crush by streaming “Know You” now. Follow Ananya’s journey on Instagram and TikTok @ananyamakesmusic, and visit her website Ananya.World.