Ananya Captures Nostalgic Love in Cinematic New Single “Man Ray”

Indie-pop artist Ananya’s new introspective single, “Man Ray,” examines young love and loss, memories, and the moments that linger long after they’re over. With vivid storytelling and a heartfelt reflection, Ananya captures the magnetic pull of previous connections and the haunting beauty of what was. “Man Ray” is now available to stream and download on all streaming platforms.

“Man Ray” opens with expressive vocals, delicate instrumentation, and soft synths that weave together a reflective, otherworldly atmosphere, captivating listeners and drawing them deeper into the song. The song explores not just what we feel in the moment, but how those feelings echo over time. Fusing intimacy, yearning, and momentary bliss into a contemplative journey, the single honors love that was flawed but unforgettable. “’Man Ray’ is about remembering the little details, the highs and the lows, the fleeting magic you can’t quite hold onto,” explains Ananya. “It’s about love that was imperfect but real, and the way certain connections keep pulling at you, even when you’ve walked away. It’s about nostalgia, longing, and the quiet energy that memories carry… the way joy and heartbreak can live side by side, and how some love leaves a mark you can’t forget.” Co-written by Ananya with the song’s producer Ian Barter (Amy Winehouse, Dermot Kennedy, Rhys Lewis), “Man Ray” explores a more cinematic and intimate sound while organically experimenting with atmospheric soundscapes. “Writing with Ian is always so natural; he has this incredible way of understanding exactly what a feeling sounds like,” Ananya shares. That natural process led to a dynamic, hushed tune that pulls on the listeners’ heartstrings with her evocative lyrics, permanently etching the past relationship into musical memory.

The track gets its name from the famed fashion designer and surrealist contemporary artist Man Ray, whose name is mentioned in the track’s opening line: “I remember your bedroom, Man Ray on the wall.” Known for his surrealist photograph titled, Glass Tears, Ananya channels the portrait in the song’s album artwork. The image features a close-up of a woman’s face, with glass beads meticulously placed on her cheeks to mimic tears, creating an eerie and artificial representation of sorrow. Similarly, Ananya’s latest track melts in a sense of sentimental reflection, despite the pain of what a former relationship can bring when unfurled and placed in open view.

A creative by nature, Ananya is a Zimbabwe-bred, London-based multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, fashion designer, and graphic designer. Her music touches on topics of self-worth and inner strength, diving into themes of how we can reshape our destiny. Her work has gained recognition from notable outlets, such as GQ South Africa, MTV, Wonderland, Atwood Magazine, Rolling Stone Africa, iHeartRadio, Earmilk, and BBC. With a focus on mental health in her music, she became inspired to co-found The Nani Wellness Project in 2022, a non-profit organization that strives to fix Zimbabwe’s mental health crisis by offering free virtual therapy sessions to Zimbabweans.

Ananya’s “Man Ray” serves as a reminder that joy and heartbreak can exist side by side, while love leaves a memorable mark. Certain love interests can continue to cloud your mind, even when you’ve left them far behind. Stream “Man Ray” now and stay tuned for more by following Ananya on Instagram and TikTok @ananyamakesmusic, and by visiting her website AnanyaMakesMusic.com.