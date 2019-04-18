Ananya Birla Releases Music Video for ‘Unstoppable’

Multi-platinum selling singer-songwriter Ananya Birla has unveiled the music video for her latest hit and ode to female empowerment “Unstoppable”.

The powerful new video brings together a host of trailblazing women, including celebrities, athletes, and activists, to celebrate female power in all its glory. Dismantling gender-based stereotypes one by one, it is a rallying cry of perseverance and strength.

Ananya’s mother Neerja Birla kicks off the cameos, which include Olympian Mary Kom, sporting icons Aparna Popat and Sania Mirza, film stars Juhi Chawla and Pooja Hegde, model Gabriella Demetriades, singers Kanika Kapoor and Sukriti Kakar, TV presenter Anusha Dandekar, influencer Malini Agarwal, designer Falgiuni Peacock and choreographer Karishma Chavan, who also directed the video.

Commenting on the song and video concept that she envisioned, Ananya remarked, “I was inspired by my mother to write Unstoppable back in 2015. I’m so happy to now share it alongside some of the most amazing women I know. They are all proof that women can overcome outdated stereotypes to achieve anything! Your gender doesn’t define you, each and every one of us possesses the strength to be truly unstoppable.”

‘Unstoppable’, the audio for which was released on International Women’s Day, follows five back-to-back Platinum hits from Ananya, that have amassed over 150 million streams globally. Ananya’s highly-anticipated debut EP will be released in May.