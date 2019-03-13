Ananya Birla Releases Brand New Single – ‘Unstoppable’

Ahead of her highly anticipated EP in April, singer-songwriter Ananya Birla, the first homegrown artist singing in English to ever gain Platinum status in India, has released a brand new single– ‘Unstoppable’.

The conversation around female empowerment has never been louder or more widespread. To celebrate this, Ananya’s uplifting track is dedicated to fearless women who are breaking down barriers and defying stereotypes to achieve incredible things.

‘Unstoppable’, which has been released via Universal Music, follows on from five back-to-back platinum-selling singles ‘Meant To Be’, ‘Hold On’, ‘Circles’, ‘Livin The Life’ and ‘Better’ that have amassed over 125m streams globally. The January release of ‘Better’ was accompanied by India’s first vertical music video.

Ananya, who was recently listed as one of GQ’s Most Influential Young Indians, said of the powerful electro-pop number: “Rules were made to be broken, especially if you’ve been told throughout history that you’re “less than.” I wanted released ‘Unstoppable’ on International Woman’s Day to celebrate women who know that gender is no barrier. With determination and strength, we can achieve anything.”

Ananya has been working with award-winning artists and producers between Los Angeles, London and Mumbai on her upcoming international EP which will be released via UMG and Island Records UK.