Analisa Carter Evokes Fiery Passion on “Loved By You”

The peak of her animosity with the situation is felt keenly on the track as Carter channels all her feelings into the bridge. “You keep me down, you drown me out. You stole from me my heart, it’s over, now set me free,” she sings. “Your hateful spell, your prison cell. Your evil ways, I know one day you’re going to pay.” She explains that the feeling of dread she would experience with the other person manifested itself into a frenzy for a way to escape. There’s a point, she says, where “you can’t keep walking around a prison cell called life.” That feeling of desperation comes off in the track not as anxious desperation, but an angry one. Carter is proclaiming that things need to change and explains with a candid confrontation why she can’t tolerate the relationship any longer. “Loved By You” details complicated emotions, the kind where you’re “having to pretend that you still care for them and love them, but it’s a battle.” Despite the battle Carter faces on the track, “Loved By You” is a fierce and empowering song on ending a relationship when it no longer serves you.

ABOUT ANALISA CARTER:

Analisa Carter, a self-proclaimed military brat, has had an affinity for music since childhood and credits her younger years for providing a diverse experience that contributed to her love of music. Carter is a country singer, songwriter, and performer based in Griffin, Georgia. Known as the “Beautiful Renegade”, Carter is a rising star on the country music scene. Her first single, “When I Think About You” launched her distinct sound, which combines country and rock music to create a unique hot country tone.