Anabel Englund’s “So Hot” Is This Week’s #1 Dance Party Record

Anabel Englund’s “So Hot” has hit #1 on the Dance Airplay charts it was reported this past Monday, May 11 by Mediabase and currently sits at #2 on Billboard Dance/Mix Show chart.

Available on MK’s imprint AREA10/Ultra Music, “So Hot” is one of the special few #1 Dance Airplay songs to have been added to every station on the panel with support on the MK & Nightlapse Remix from iHeartMedia’s Evolution, Music Choice Dance/EDM, Dance Factory 92.7 Chicago, Entercom’s Channel Q, Revolution 93.5 Miami, iHeart Media’s Pride Radio and C89.5 Seattle, while SiriusXM’s Chill channel supported the original version of the single. Diplo’s Revolution played an exclusive remix by KC Lights.

“Anabel Englund is the type of artist we all should be excited about,” states Geronimo, VP/Electronic & Dance Formats SiriusXM. “She’s a musician, a DJ, a vocalist, writer and her sultry ‘So Hot’ makes this a one listen smash that our SiriusXM BPM audience still has at #1 for four straight weeks and counting.” The MK & Nightlapse Remix of “So Hot” was first added to Sirius XM’s BPM in January of 2020.

Anabel Englund’s “So Hot” and the MK & Nightlapse Remix will appear on her upcoming debut EP Messing With Magic set for release later this year on AREA10/Ultra Music.