Anabel Englund “See The Sky” Out Now On Area10/Ultra Music

Los Angeles’ singer-songwriter Anabel Englund latest single “See The Sky” gets a fresh take today (April 3) with a remix by Joel Corry for MK’s label AREA10/Ultra Music. The UK-based producer known for his house smash “Sorry” lifts the track’s production taking Englund’s carefree vocal to new heights.

“Since her debut in 2014, Anabel Englund has become uniquely beloved in the world of house music…Joel Corry operates in the same sphere as Englund, producing piano-led house singles and more often, stepping up to the plate to remix others’ music. His latest effort puts an uplifting spin on ‘See The Sky’…” — Earmilk

Listen to “See The Sky” (Joel Corry Remix): https://ffm.to/seethesky-jc

Listen to “See the Sky” here: https://ffm.to/seethesky

With her effortless vocals, the original Anabel Englund “See The Sky” is the kind of sun-kissed house track that reflects our current melancholy times. Also available from Englund is “So Hot” and her collaboration with Hot Creations label head Jamie Jones on piano-led house cut “Messing With Magic,” the title track to her upcoming EP which will also feature “See The Sky” and “So Hot.” View the new video for “Messing With Magic” now here.

A multi-talented singer-songwriter who has worked with some of the most respected DJs and producers in dance music, Englund garnered widespread acclaim when she linked up with Jones and Lee Foss in 2012 to form Hot Natured. Their single “Reverse Skydiving” amassed over 13.4 million streams on Spotify alone, immediately asserting Englund’s status as a force to be reckoned with. A perfect combination of relaxed vibes, “See The Sky” is destined to soundtrack life as we move towards warmer climates.