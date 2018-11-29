Ana Cristina Cash Releases Her Holiday Favorites with “My Christmas Collection” Album

Talented singer/songwriter Ana Cristina Cash has released a holiday compilation album, My Christmas Collection. The 11-song album features Ana’s favorite Christmas tracks, and an original holiday song, “Santa Claus Is Real,” and a lovely duet of “Baby It’s Cold Outside”, featuring her husband John Carter Cash.

My Christmas Collection highlights Cash’s heritage with a bilingual take on holiday classic, “Silent Night.” Additionally, the album was recorded at the historic Cash Cabin Studio and produced by her husband.

“Recording ‘My Christmas Collection’ has been a huge passion project for me. I have always dreamed of creating a traditional Christmas album for as long as I can remember,” commented Ana. “We spent three and a half years working on it at the Cash Cabin Studio in Hendersonville, TN. It was a wonderful experience to have my husband, John Carter Cash, at the helm of the project, producing it. I wanted all of the classic holiday songs to have a timeless and warm feel to them, so we added various elements to the orchestral arrangements such as strings and horns.”

She went on to say, “The original song on the album, ‘Santa Claus Is Real,’ was a fun and lighthearted co-write for John and me that details Santa’s visit on Christmas Eve. Probably one of the most intricate and detailed recordings of my career is the ‘Carol of the Bells/God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen’ track on this album. I am the only person doing the various vocal parts, essentially becoming a one-woman-choir, and we ended up with over 200 of my vocal tracks for the song.”

It’s never to early to start getting in the holiday spirit! My Christmas Collection is available now to enjoy throughout the holiday season. Pick up your copy online or at a store near you.

My Christmas Collection Track Listing

1. Sleigh Ride

2. Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree

3. Carol of the Bells – God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen

4. Baby, It’s Cold Outside

5. O Holy Night

6. Santa Baby

7. Silent Night (Noche de Paz)

8. Breath of Heaven (Mary’s Song)

9. The Christmas Song

10. I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day

11. White Christmas

12. Santa Claus is Real

