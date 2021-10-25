An Exciting Year At Top40 Radio

Justin Bieber keeps breaking hit after hit at the Top40 format. His new offering in “Ghost” (Def Jam) keeps his list of monster hits growing by leaps and bounds and this one is no exception. The pairing of Drake with Future and Young Thug has turned out to be quite the winner. “Way 2 Sexy” (OVO/300 Ent-Epic-Republic) is pulling in strong numbers at radio and our music and program directors are all over this one big time. Another pairing that is rocking the radio world comes from the always interesting Kanye West who has joined forces with The Weeknd & Lil Baby. Together they are taking it to the streets with “Hurricane” (Def Jam) and the results so far are “off the charts” so please join the party.

Halsey is about as hot as they come in the female pop arena. She shows all of what she has with her latest in “I am not a woman, I’m a God” (Capitol). With a title like that you just know she means business. Best get on this one quick. Also doing as well as any band can these days on the radio charts, OneRepublic is showing everybody how its done as their new “Someday” (Interscope) takes flight. I really like this one a whole lot. Billie Eilish is thrilled about her career and expresses it very well in “Happier Than Ever” (Interscope). With a list of hits in her early career already a mile long, why would you not be happy?

The Weeknd is taking no prisoners and keeping his quest for ruling the charts alive and well as his new “Take My Breath” (Republic) blasts off like a rocket. Seems after that big performance at the Super Bowl, this artist is truly at the top of his game. Lil Nas X is also on fire pushing songs out like hot cakes. “That’s What I Want” (Columbia) is a breakout hit and his pairing with Jack Harlow in “Industry Baby” (Columbia) is also already a Top10 at radio. You can’t keep this kid down for a minute or he’ll hurt you bad.

The new and ever exciting Mercury Messiah are making huge moves at the format. “Sunlight Surfing” (Dovetail Entertainment) is the jam that everybody is raving about and for good reason, it’s just that good. Those fun loving Primadonna Reeds are also pulling in some rather impressive numbers. It’s all due to the single “Spur Of The Moment” (Cascades) that is helping to keep them at the top of the pack. Sofia Evangelina is also breaking strong from coast to coast. Her debut single “Endure” (Crescendo) has already reached #1 on our AC40 Indie chart but it’s also moving to the top at Top40 as well.

Drake is taking Future & Young Thug along for a musical ride and it all appears to be working quite well. “Way 2 Sexy” (OVO/300 Ent-Epic-Republic) is the jam that I’m talking about and what a great mix this is indeed. I would jump on this right away and power it out. It’s a real red-hot hit! What’s with Walker Hayes? It’s not so bad that he’s breaking at Country with “Fancy Like” (Monument/RCA), he now pushing it at Top40 & Hot AC and the formats are loving it big time. All the Country cats are moving towards mainstream to get bigger and better royalty checks – can you blame them?

Meg Berry & “Built To Lose” (Farm to Table Sounds) has been proven to be a solid winner for her. Love the track & so do our music and programmers. Tai Verdes is also off like a rocket at the format and what a splendid showing for “A-O-K” (Arista) that is fast becoming a real pop music anthem. Bella Poarch is also building a very bright future with the single “Build A Bitch” (Warner) that seems to still be getting lots of play around the USA.

Gramma Rikki has had quiet the run at the format for her “Closer” (OBCD) single that has done remarkably well. John Journey has taken his new “Everyday Angels” (Most Likely Music) to great heights as well & he continues to shine bright. Larry Pascale is living the dream just as his single “Living A Dream” takes off like a rocket. So many great artists to cover and such little space to actually to it all. I’ll have more for you next time in this very column as we pull clover to our New Music Award nominations. It’s that time already to be thinking annual awards and to put your best foot forward.