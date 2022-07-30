An Evening with Peter Hook & The Light – ‘Joy Division: A Celebration’ Tour Coming to North America This Summer

A massive cross cross-continental journey, taking them across the United States and Canada in August and September 2022 for their biggest and most extensive trek to date, Peter Hook & The Light’s “Joy Division: A Celebration” North American tour launches August 11 in Toronto. Since announcing the tour last summer both Chicago shows at Metro are sold-out and joining as special guests will be El Ten Eleven in Chicago (both shows), Boston, Silver Springs, MD, Philadelphia, New York, San Diego, Los Angeles and San Francisco. For details and ticket links go to www.peterhookandthelight.live

At some twenty-six dates overall, the tour takes place across five weeks as the band return to some venues and debut at others to perform Joy Division’s seminal two albums Unknown Pleasures and Closer in full with additional Joy Division rarities and an opening set of New Order material. The tour follows the debut UK dates for “Joy Division: A Celebration” which commemorate the 40th anniversary of Joy Division and Ian Curtis’ continuing influence.

A new clip of The Light performing “Ceremony” (one of the final two tracks Joy Division wrote) at the May 2015 Christ Church Macclesfield concert has been released here

Returning for his ninth tour of the States with Peter Hook & The Light, Hooky comments: “Definitely one of the highlights/lowlights of my profession is the travelling. It was amazing what a blessing it was not to have to do it over lockdown but amazing again how soon you missed seeing all these wonderful places the world has to offer. You lot in America are so lucky to have such a varied and wonderful country. I can’t wait to get back there, and my mouth is watering at the thought of going to my first ‘Coffee Shop’ breakfast. I am easily pleased.

“We have always been lucky to have been appreciated as much as we have in the States, ever since our first tour in September 1980. I am hoping for much the same this time. There is definitely a great appreciation for both Joy Division’s & New Order’s music.”

These first dates were originally scheduled for May 2020, but due to the pandemic have only just taken place in the UK and across France to great reviews and reactions from fans and critics alike to The Light’s dedication to and passion for the catalogue across what is a near three-hour show.

About the reaction on returning to live concerts, Hooky added; “The gigs so far have all been wonderful and the fans and the band have been wonderful too! It does nothing for my imposter syndrome;( “

“I am very grateful that we have all risen back to this after what we have been through these past few years. Thank you all. We have a lot to be thankful for. Ian Curtis R.I.P.”

Aside from some one-off incidental dates such as The Roxy in Los Angeles, the “Joy Division: A Celebration” run of dates is the first time the band have toured both iconic albums in the same show in North America and the concerts are bound to be hugely special for the many devoted fans of the band.

With double concerts at the same venue announced for the opening nights in Toronto and then in Chicago, Austin, and Los Angeles the tour also takes in Montreal, Royal Oak, Atlanta, Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Boston, Silver Spring, Philadelphia, New York, Phoenix, Houston, Dallas, Denver, San Diego, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, and Vancouver.

These Joy Division album shows have become much less common for The Light as they moved through their progression of touring the New Order albums in succession in the twelve years since Hooky began his odyssey through both his bands’ back catalogues.

That journey has seen them now perform his bands’ albums all round the world including numerous tours of North and South America, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and Asia.

The influence of Joy Division and their music remains strong in popular culture, holding a sincere reverence. The albums are played sequentially in track order, respecting the inspiration and impact of the stunning debut album Unknown Pleasures and the immaculately produced second Closer.

In addition to the albums, the concerts span the entirety of Joy Division’s rich but short career including early Warsaw material, tracks from the compilation LP Still to the final songs “Ceremony” and “In a Lonely Place” written by Joy Division which were to form New Order’s first single.