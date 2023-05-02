Amy Rose “One Love” now at Country radio: Radio/Media Download Here

LET’S START AT THE VERY BEGINNING. A VERY GOOD PLACE TO START.

It started with a song, a very passionate little 5-year-old girl and a dream that one day the whole wide world would know her, like the world knows Dolly Parton. Country Music was my passion, and with the support of my parents, that passion turned into reality. This 5-year-old little girl spent years of hard work and dedication perfecting her craft. I have toured the world, singing everywhere and anywhere, that would allow me. At the age of 13, I scored my first record deal and went on to release my first full length album, Amy Rose “One Special Girl”, (A Gospel Album). I have always been a firm believer that everything happens for a reason. Every story has a beginning, middle and an end. In life, every ending is a new beginning. After many incredible opportunities, that I will forever be grateful for, I made the decision to part ways with the label. Country Music has always been my passion and that is where my heart was.

This was my new beginning. This was a way for me to explore the creative vision and follow that dream. A dream, a 5-year-old Amy Rose had, to be that country singer, just like her idol, the Amazing Dolly Parton! I team up with producers Marty Beecroft and Glenn Coulson, founding members of Canadian/ International pop group V.I.P. This leads us to write and produce my first worldwide radio release together “Party Like a Redneck”. With this song showing promise, moving up the country charts in many countries, we decided it was time to shoot a music video for the single. The music video for “Party Like a Redneck” would be picked up by CMT along with many other music video networks around the world, making some noise for this Redneck Princess. This eventually landed me a nomination and a win at the Nashville Universe Awards, Music Video of the Year for “Party Like a Redneck”. With 2 Music Row Top 100 songs, 4 NMW Top 50 songs, two of those songs going all the way to #1 under my belt, this Redneck Princess is ready to show Country Music exactly what she is made of.

NOW LET’S FAST FORWARD.

March 17th, 2020, schools in Ontario, Canada are shut down for two weeks to “Flatten the Curve” and that was when the world stopped turning. Schools were closed. Restaurants, bars, basically cities were shut down, including the music industry. Recording music was almost impossible. I was halfway through my project with Grammy Award winning producer, Dale Oliver, when this happened. Travelling to Nashville, TN, was now impossible. COVID-19 had taken hold. Healthcare was now the priority, and I was up to the challenge. Returning to my previous EMT position, mostly transporting COVID-19 patients. For over two years this was my priority, as well as my family. Then the break through, the light at the end of the tunnel. Restrictions are lifted, borders are opened, life is slowly returning to normal. Now it is time to get back on track. April 2022, project moves into high gear. Trips to Nashville are planned. Production is moving forward. With the wave of the magic wand, (figuratively speaking of course), the final version of “Amy Rose One Love” is born. Written by Joshua Keeler Ramsay, of Marianas Trench, this power ballad showcases all what Amy Rose has to offer. This is my labour, (labor for the American’s), of love. I hope you enjoy this song, as much as I enjoyed making it for you.