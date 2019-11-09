Amy Guess Releases Fierce New Single “Holy Hell”

Amy Guess maintains her energetic momentum with the release of her latest invigorating single, “Holy Hell.” The dark, but intriguing track moves with a pulsing rhythmic pace and showcases strong vocals layered over a heavy bass. These qualities along with Guess’ passionate lyrics make the track a perfect empowerment anthem. “Holy Hell” is now available to stream or download on digital music platforms worldwide.

“Holy Hell” is a genre-defying single; a combination of pop, alt-rock, and electronic all at once. Drawing inspiration from a multitude of sources, Amy Guess is an artist with an iconic musical style. The strong emotive vocals and dark industrial sounds heard through her music can be related to influences from other artists such as K.Flay, Sia, and Garbage. Soft and strong at the same time, the song is a lively piece of work that can get anyone pumped up. “This song is about how fragile you feel when it comes to love, how scary it can be letting your guard down and becoming vulnerable, but how important that is and how good it feels when you do,” explains Guess. “Love is the wildest, most terrifying, amazing, turbulent ride we can’t get enough of.” Co-written and produced by JT Daly (K.Flay), the unrestrained track delivers ear-catching instrumentals and vocals, determined lyrics, and haunting production qualities. A video for the single, directed by Eric Cannon, will be released later this month.

Born into a musical family, Amy Guess had the freedom to create and express herself as she chose growing up. Her natural talent for infusing catchy pop hooks with an emotive alternative rock edge has forged a unique balance in her music, cultivating a universal appeal that is both deeply personal and wonderfully relatable. She has carved her own path through the current musical landscape, earning over five million streams to date with her unrelenting charm and unapologetic style. Fiercely original, Guess is a new style of icon who is determined to break limiting genre boundaries.

While Amy Guess’ list of accomplishments speaks for itself, she is keen to show that she’s just getting started. To support her new single, Guess will set out on tour with Icon For Hire along with several headlining dates. The tour kicks off in Iowa on Nov 8 and wraps up in Atlanta on December 17th. To purchase tickets, visit AmyGuess.com. “Holy Hell” is available to stream and download on digital music platforms worldwide. Stay tuned for her upcoming music video and follow her journey at AmyGuess.com.