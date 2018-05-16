Amy Griesheimer Joins iHeartMedia As Area Pres./Denver Region

Former ENTERCOM/DENVER VP/GM AMY GRIESHEIMER has joined iHEARTMEDIA as Area President for the DENVER Region. GRIESHEIMER, who will report to iHEARTMEDIA DENVER President TIM HAGER and will be based in FORT COLLINS, will oversee programming and sales teams for iHEARTMEDIA’s FORT COLLINS, COLORADO SPRINGS, OGALLALA, NE, and CHEYENNE, WY clusters, working with DENVER SVP of Sales RYAN CLUNE and SVP/Programming JOJO TURNBEAUGH and COLORADO SPRINGS Market President SAMANTHA KUMM.

“AMY has a proven track record of leading and growing successful teams, and cultivating new and existing relationships,” said HAGER. “Her passion, energy and skills are an ideal match for iHEARTMEDIA’s DENVER Region. We’re fortunate to have AMY at the helm of our strong brands in these markets.”

“I am thrilled and honored to be joining the largest media company in the nation,” said GRIESHEIMER. “iHEARTMEDIA’s tremendous platform in the ROCKY MOUNTAIN region is unmatched. I am anxious to work with the talented team there and continue developing great marketing solutions with many of the advertisers I have worked with through the years.”