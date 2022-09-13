Amplify Me w/Jenna Cogan “Ginny” at radio: Radio Download Here

Amplify Me is the artist name of producer and guitar player Wim van Winsum. He lives in Groningen, the Netherlands.

All music of Amplify Me is produced on the Ableton Live DAW. All instruments are played by him. He loves to make electric guitar music.

His greatest inspirations have come from great guitar players such as Jimi Hendrix and Eric Clapton but also from players such as Mark Knopfler and Steve Vai. The most important thing about a good piece of guitar work is that it reaches you emotions and when the player experiences a direct line from the soul to the fingers while playing it.

Some of his songs are guitar instrumentals, and some are recorded with Rick Winsome, one of his sons who is a great singer, especially rock, country rock or R&B. He does not focus on one particular style but all songs are recognizable as having a typical ‘Amplify Me’ style.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Amplify Me w/Jenna Cogan

Song Title: Ginny

Publishing: Wim van Winsum

Publishing Affiliation: BUMA

Album Title: Ginny

Record Label: AmplifyMe