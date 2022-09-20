Amplify-Me-NeverBeenThere-Cover.jpg

Amplify Me ‘Never Been There’ feat. Jenna Cogan now at Radio: Download Now

Dutch singer, songwriter and producer Amplify Me joins forces with American country singer and The Voice contestant Jenna Cogan in latest offering Never Been There – where the duo preach it’s not where you are, but the company you are with. Strummed acoustic guitar, driving drums, tasteful country guitar licks support Jenna’s soulful harmonies for a straight up country rock sound reminiscent of Dire Straits.

Additional Artist/Song Information:

Artist Name: Amplify Me w/Jenna Cogan
Song Title: Never Been There
Publishing: Wim van Winsum
Publishing Affiliation: BUMA
Album Title: Never Been There
Record Label: W. Van Winsum
Record Label:
Amplify Me
Wim van Winsum
31681878962
vanwinsum@ziggo.nl
Publicity/PR:
Wim van Winsum
31681878962
vanwinsum@ziggo.nl

Related Posts

Back to Top

Archives

© New Music Weekly 2022

Website design by: Backstage Entertainment Group, LLC