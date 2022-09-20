Amplify Me ‘Never Been There’ feat. Jenna Cogan now at Radio: Download Now
Dutch singer, songwriter and producer Amplify Me joins forces with American country singer and The Voice contestant Jenna Cogan in latest offering Never Been There – where the duo preach it’s not where you are, but the company you are with. Strummed acoustic guitar, driving drums, tasteful country guitar licks support Jenna’s soulful harmonies for a straight up country rock sound reminiscent of Dire Straits.
Additional Artist/Song Information:
Artist Name: Amplify Me w/Jenna Cogan
Song Title: Never Been There
Publishing: Wim van Winsum
Publishing Affiliation: BUMA
Album Title: Never Been There
Record Label: W. Van Winsum
|Record Label:
|Amplify Me
|Publicity/PR:
