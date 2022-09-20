Amplify Me ‘Never Been There’ feat. Jenna Cogan now at Radio: Download Now

Dutch singer, songwriter and producer Amplify Me joins forces with American country singer and The Voice contestant Jenna Cogan in latest offering Never Been There – where the duo preach it’s not where you are, but the company you are with. Strummed acoustic guitar, driving drums, tasteful country guitar licks support Jenna’s soulful harmonies for a straight up country rock sound reminiscent of Dire Straits.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Amplify Me w/Jenna Cogan

Song Title: Never Been There

Publishing: Wim van Winsum

Publishing Affiliation: BUMA

Album Title: Never Been There

Record Label: W. Van Winsum