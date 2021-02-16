Amiena Releases Electrifying New Single “Halo”

International alt-pop artist, Amiena, dropped her new single “Halo,” a clever song about hypocrisy. In a world where it can be easy to blend in, she is not afraid to stand out and mix a blend of genres, powerhouse vocals, and unique storytelling. “Halo” is available to download and stream on digital music platforms worldwide.

Diving into her personal experiences, the song’s storytelling mocks hypocrisy with snarky lyrics and reality checks. Lyrics such as “Go print more cash before you run out of ink” and “Just stage more pics for all to see” tackle the need for constant validation in an ironic way. With a daring beat combined with the sassy, warm tone of Amiena’s voice, “Halo” is a bold anthem that deserves a spot among the heavy-hitters of the alternative-pop genre.

Amiena teamed up with two-time Emmy winner Lars Deutsch to bring the single to life, resulting in a bold and bombastic sound bound to make the floor shake. “Halo,” written by Amiena and Deutsch, was the result of a discussion about the shows they had recently seen, Messiah on Netflix and Gemstones on HBO. “It is about how people blindly follow others, the constant need to be liked and how we create a facade,” explains Amiena. “Basically, we miss out on real life trying to be someone else.” With flashing synths and hard beats, the music is the perfect counterpoint to the lyrics. The song was mixed by multi-platinum winner, Irko (Mac Miller, Sia, Jay Z) and mastered by Gene Grimaldi at Oasis Mastering.

Amiena is an internationally recognized artist with a unique voice. Her music has appeared in various media formats, including the hit TV show Bones. She is a voting member of NARAS/Grammys and has worked with some of the most respected musicians, co-writers, and producers in the business, including Juno Award winner and Grammy-nominated producer Adrian Bradford, two-time Emmy winner Lars Deutsch, Jeff Cardoni, Dwayne Larring, Kenneth Crouch, Chris Mann, and Nitin Sawheny. “Halo” is the first single of her full-length album, Flares & Halos, due out later this year.

Amiena’s lyrics are bold and honest and her sound stands on its own. Download or stream “Halo” now on digital music platforms worldwide. To keep up with her musical journey, follow her on socials @amienamusic or visit Amiena.com.