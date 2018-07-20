Amie Mangola-Soler Leaves KKGO/Los Angeles
MT. WILSON BROADCASTERS Country KKGO (GO COUNTRY)/LOS ANGELES morning show cast member AMY MANGOLA-SOLER has left the station; yesterday (7/17) was her final day. She joined KKGO in 2015, leading the just-launched “GO GIRLS” social group, which included online content, exclusive events, and other features. MANGOLA-SOLER eventually became part of the morning lineup with GRAHAM BUNN and DAVID BUGENSKE, who both remain.
KKGO PD MICHAEL LEVINE tells ALL ACCESS the “GO GIRLS” will continue but without a designated leader for the group. Reach MANGOLA-SOLER here.