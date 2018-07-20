Amie Mangola-Soler Leaves KKGO/Los Angeles

MT. WILSON BROADCASTERS Country KKGO (GO COUNTRY)/LOS ANGELES morning show cast member AMY MANGOLA-SOLER has left the station; yesterday (7/17) was her final day. She joined KKGO in 2015, leading the just-launched “GO GIRLS” social group, which included online content, exclusive events, and other features. MANGOLA-SOLER eventually became part of the morning lineup with GRAHAM BUNN and DAVID BUGENSKE, who both remain.