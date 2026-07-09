America’s Got Talent Winner Brandon Leake Turns Pain Into Praise on New Single “I’ve Got”

There are songs written for the charts, and then there are songs written for survival. For Emmy Award-winning spoken word artist, educator, and America’s Got Talent champion Brandon Leake, his new single “I’ve Got” was born from a season when he needed hope himself. A vibrant fusion of spoken word, hip-hop, and gospel music, “I’ve Got” arrives as both a personal testimony and a communal anthem, delivering a message of gratitude, resilience, and joy at a time when many people are searching for reasons to keep moving forward.

STREAM HERE

At its core, “I’ve Got” explores what remains when life feels uncertain and overwhelming. Rather than focusing on absence, the song centers on presence—the small, steady anchors people hold onto during difficult seasons. Written during a deeply personal chapter for Leake and his family, the record reflects a turning point where music became both outlet and expression.

Leake shares, “‘I’ve Got’ is a joyous fusion of Spoken Word, Hip-Hop, and Gospel music. From its sonics to its lyrics, this track is meant to be a breath of fresh air.”

Known worldwide as the first spoken word artist to win America’s Got Talent, Leake continues to expand his artistry beyond the stage that first introduced him to millions. With “I’ve Got,” he steps into a hybrid musical space where storytelling, hip-hop rhythm, and gospel-rooted soul converge, bringing his work into a new landscape while remaining grounded in the narrative voice that defines his work.

Built on long-standing relationships and shared creative history, the record brings together a collective of collaborators who helped shape its sound from the ground up. The track was produced by Fariss Ryan (Leake’s longtime friend from Simpson University), alongside Teak Underdue (Stockton-based producer and creative), Stockton Soul (a hometown collective of musicians), the Joe Douglas Gospel Choir (a gospel ensemble known for its dynamic choral performances), and composer John Wineglass (Emmy Award-winning composer whose work spans film, television, and orchestral music).

The song also features poet Veritvs, storyteller Matt Balane, and vocalist Justin Goss, each contributing distinct voice and texture to the record’s layered soundscape. “The featured artists on this track all add something immensely valuable. Veritvs brings a level of lyricism and skill that is unmatched, Matt Balane delivers a touching and humanizing story, and Justin Goss carries the chorus throughout the track,” says Leake.

For Leake, the goal is not how the song performs in numbers, but how it lives with people once they hear it. “My greatest hope for the audience and this track is that they allow it to live with them. That they take it in the car with them; it’s on the gym playlist. When they are at work having a bad day, they put this on as a pick-me-up. I want this track to be a part of the soundtrack of their life!”

That philosophy reflects the foundation of Leake’s career across spoken word, education, and public speaking, where storytelling functions as a bridge between personal experience and shared understanding.

As an Emmy Award winner, seven-time Telly Award winner, SOVAS Award recipient, educator, and internationally recognized storyteller, Leake continues to build a body of work rooted in narrative truth and human connection. With “I’ve Got,” he adds a new chapter to that trajectory, one that blends spoken word and music while remaining anchored in lived experience and collaboration.

For more information on Brandon Leake and to follow him, please visit Website, Instagram, Facebook, X, and YouTube.

For media inquiries for Brandon Leake:

Danielle Reiss

Dead Horse Branding

pr@deadhb.com

Phone: (949) 421-9787

About Brandon Leake

Brandon Leake is an Emmy Award–winning spoken word artist, keynote speaker, educator, and the Season 15 winner of America’s Got Talent. He is also a 7x Telly Award winner and SOVAS Award winner, recognized for his ability to transform spoken word into a powerful medium of storytelling, healing, and human connection.

Over the past decade, Brandon has built a dynamic international career as a performer and speaker, appearing across 42 U.S. states and globally in New Zealand, Canada, and Mexico. His work spans a wide range of stages, from intimate community spaces and educational institutions to major corporate, cultural, and media platforms.

Brandon has collaborated with some of the world’s most influential organizations, including Meta, CBS, Good Morning America, the Golden State Warriors, and the Sacramento Kings, where his work is often used to bridge creativity, leadership, emotional intelligence, and community engagement.

At the heart of Brandon’s artistry is a belief that storytelling is both an art form and a form of connection. Through spoken word, he blends personal narrative with poetic expression to explore themes of identity, grief, love, resilience, and purpose—inviting audiences into a shared emotional experience that is both deeply personal and universally human.

Beyond performance, Brandon is a dedicated educator and facilitator who works with students, creatives, and organizations to develop voice, clarity, and confidence in storytelling. His workshops and talks emphasize the power of narrative as a tool for transformation, self-awareness, and cultural understanding.

Brandon’s work is rooted in authenticity, faith, and service. Whether on stage or in the classroom, he uses language not only to perform, but to challenge, uplift, and reconnect people to themselves, their stories, and each other.





