America’s Got Talent Finalist Kenadi Dodds Explodes onto the Pop-Rock Scene with Her Bold Debut Single “Toxic”

20-year-old pop powerhouse and America’s Got Talent finalist Kenadi Dodds makes a fearless debut with her first original single, “Toxic.” Blending infectious pop-rock hooks with raw, honest lyricism, the track explores the emotional toll of navigating relationships while living with ADHD, while also delivering a bold, defiant punch. Driven by pulsating guitar riffs, bold storytelling, and her commanding vocal presence, “Toxic” is a defiant summer anthem for anyone who’s ever been made to feel like the problem. With a powerful message, “I’m not going to apologize for being who I am,” Dodds reclaims her narrative and steps confidently into the spotlight. “Toxic” is now available to stream and download on all major platforms worldwide.

“Toxic” blends pop-laced melodies with gritty rock energy, diving headfirst into the complex thoughts and emotions experienced daily by those living with mental health challenges. Rooted in personal experience, the track carries a tonal punch alongside Dodds’s expressive vocals, alluring listeners through its storylike landscape. The carefully crafted production of the single can be attributed to multi-platinum hitmaker Brian Howes (Daughtry, Simple Plan, Nickelback) and the mastering by Grammy-winning engineer Randy Merrill (Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Chappell Roan) at Sterling Sound. The single combines Howes’s chart-topping production sensibilities with Dodds’s raw talent and passion, promising to be a compelling showcase of her artistry and a glimpse into the boundless potential that lies ahead. Chasing emotion that hits people in the chest, Dodds looks to the past, explaining, “Growing up with ADHD, I always felt like I had a hard time maintaining friendships and relationships. I love people, I always have. But over time, I started to feel like maybe I was the problem. ADHD can make communication tricky.” With this, she started to see people separate themselves from her. She continues, “‘Toxic’ is about owning who you are, even when the world tries to tell you that you’re too much. I’ve had to learn a lot about myself. I’ve had to grow, adapt, and find strategies to navigate relationships in a way that works for me. ADHD doesn’t make me toxic. It makes me different. It makes me who I am. And that’s exactly what this song is about.” While “Toxic” is rooted in real emotional experience, it’s also an unapologetic, flirty pop-rock anthem that channels bold feminine energy and cheeky confidence. It’s the kind of song that makes you want to smirk, dance, and own your power, especially after someone has underestimated you. With an infectious chorus and a playful edge, it captures that moment of turning pain into power and walking away stronger, louder, and more self-assured.

As a 20-year-old Utah native, Kenadi Dodds is a rising star with her unwavering dedication to her craft, fueled by her undeniable talent. Growing up with an inherent gift to sing, Dodds immersed herself in the world of music, discovering her passion when singing “The Climb” by Miley Cyrus in a school talent show. Seeing performances from Shania Twain, Dodds’s spark was ignited, and she continued pursuing music through performance and songwriting, ultimately finding herself auditioning on NBC’s America’s Got Talent. With her unforgettable performances, she captivated audiences and judges alike with her hypnotic vocals and heartfelt songwriting. As a finalist and fan favorite on the show, Dodds’s talent shone brightly, earning her acclaim and admiration from viewers across the nation. Judge Simon Cowell emphasized, “Even if she doesn’t win AGT, she’s going to have a great career in music. I love artists who know what kind of lane they want to go down, and I think we can help you get there.” Beyond her remarkable journey on America’s Got Talent, Dodds is currently embarking on an exciting new chapter in her career. Under the guidance of mentor Graham Russell from the legendary duo Air Supply, she is poised to take her music to even greater heights, even collaborating with them on their upcoming album. Writing lyrics that highlight personal experiences and making it a goal to resonate with listeners, Dodds writes music on topics ranging from coming-of-age to mental health to love and romance, combined with her vast vocal range, defining her unique identity in the pop-rock scene. She has been championed by notable outlets such as Billboard, NBC, and The Today Show for her show-stopping performances on America’s Got Talent and singing the national anthem at the Delta Center and Rice-Eccles Stadium, or opening for acts at local venues. As a versatile emerging force, Kenadi Dodds is only continuing to cement her place, destined to soar to new heights.

“Toxic” acts as the foundation of what listeners can expect from Kenadi Dodds, using candid, diary-like lyricism and soaring vocals to embody the search for peace amongst what feels like constant hurdles. Dodds allows this track to be openly interpreted, but defines it as an anthem for those who need a sense of empowerment to embrace their true selves, pushing aside the unwarranted judgments of others. To embody that confidence, stream and download her debut single “Toxic.” To learn more about Kenadi Dodds, check out her Instagram @kenadidoddsmusic and TikTok @kenadidoddsmusic.