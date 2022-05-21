Americana/ Rock Band Working Class Hussys Release Visuals For Latest Single ‘Beliefs’

New Jersey Americana/Rock band ‘Working Class Hussys’ have released the visuals for their latest single ‘Beliefs’, taken from their recent EP, ‘EP1’. Led by multi-instrumentalist and songwriter Ian Patrick Gentles, the band blend Southern, Heartland, and Alt-Rock influences interchangeably to create unforgettable original songs about the lives of everyday people.

‘Beliefs’ is no different, seamlessly going from whimsical acoustic arrangements to anthemic hook-heavy chorus’, all backed by Ian’s dynamic vocal range that ebbs and flows throughout. The track is about accepting people’s alternate belief systems no matter how strange they seem or how much you might disagree with them. The tongue in cheek visuals for the track follow this theme, showcasing politicians, televangelism and social media to name a few.

With Gentles having spent years as a trucker, it’s not difficult to see where Working Class Hussys have picked up their honest American twang. With a growing catalog that consistently puts out a sound that deftly combines soaring harmony vocals, crunchy guitars, and big choruses, you’ll be sure to hear the howling sounds of Working Class Hussys again in the near future. Follow their socials for the latest updates.

Watch Working Class Hussys 'Beliefs'

