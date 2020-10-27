Americana Artist Jeffrey Halford And The Healers Release ”The Devil Is Our Man”

Soulful, rock n’ roll country artist, Jeffrey Halford who fronts his band The Healers, is releasing a new single, (The) Devil Is Our Man. The song will be available for digital download on October 8, 2020.

Jeffrey Halford and The Healers’ new song, The Devil Is Our Man, has an Americana-Roots Rock sound flared with some grit. Halford and Don Zimmer, President of Floating Records, collaborated on the new song to express their frustration with the current administration. Halford and Zimmer have collaborated before on a successful record, West Towards South, which reached number two in Europe and garnered by Rolling Stone Magazine and Goldmine Magazine in the United States.

“One of the most important voices in Americana today.” – LA Weekly

The Devil Is Our Man is a gospel infused rock n’ roll experience with Hannah Halford and Kira Kessel, also known as “the floating angels,” picking up the background vocals. In accordance with his previous songs, the raw energy and organic instruments on the track drive the sound. The song is a cry for unity and change during this unprecedented period in American history. This is most certainly a wakeup call.

The Healers

Jeffrey Halford has been touring the country with his band, the Healers, for over 25 years. They have played shows with some of music’s most acclaimed artists and songwriters, as well as Halford’s influences, such as Taj Mahal, Los Lobos, George Thorogood, Gregg Allman, Etta James, John Hammond, and Texas Greats Augie Meyers, Guy Clark and Robert Earl Keen. In the past five years, the group has gained international notoriety, and toured the EU for the past five years in a row. Continental Records in the Netherlands just released a new 20 song retrospective in October 2020. His original roots rock and roll songs etch a uniquely American landscape.