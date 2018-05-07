‘American Idol’ Renewed For Next Season, With Judges And Host Also Returning

Luke Bryan: ‘Idol” Renewed

ABC-TV has renewed “AMERICAN Idol” for next season, with judges KATY PERRY, LUKE BRYAN, and LIONEL RICHIE, and host RYAN SEACREST also set to return. The 2019 season will be the 17th overall for “Idol,” after the first 15 aired on FOX-TV. ABC-TV announced a reboot of the reality singing competition last Fall (NET NEWS 11/6); the new version debuted on SUNDAY, MARCH 11th to strong ratings, boasting more than 10 million viewers.