American Idol Alum, Ethan Payne Releases Rendition of “The Moon Over Georgia”

Singer-songwriter, Ethan Payne releases first post-American Idol single, “The Moon Over Georgia” exclusively on all streaming platforms.

“This is my first song to be released after my journey on American Idol. “The Moon Over Georgia” was first released by Shenandoah in 1991, and became the band’s 10th Top 10 country hit. This song is very special to me because I’m from Macon, Georgia and the lyrics really hit home for me,” explained Ethan. “Iwanted my version of this song to introduce the fans what’s to come from me, which is an honest storytelling style of country music. It’s amazing that this song is almost 30 years old and still stands the test of time, which is a testament to the talent of songwriter Mark Narmore. I hope my version honors the original Shenandoah version but also introduces the song to an entirely new audience.“

Ethan Payne has been nominated for 3 years in a row (2017, 2018 and 2019) for Georgia Country Teen Artist of the Year at the Georgia Country Music Awards. He appeared on the 17th season of American Idol on ABC-TV in the spring of 2019, where he reunited with Luke Bryan to perform a rendition of the Bryan hit “Do I”. He has since been making regular trips to Nashville and co-writing songs with hit songwriters for his upcoming album project.

