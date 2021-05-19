American Idol Alum Alex Miller To Open For Hank Jr, Josh Turner & More In August

American Idol catapulted young Alex Miller into the spotlight – and onto larger stages – and in August, the Kentucky traditionalist will open for Hank Jr at the Wisconsin State Fair and Josh Turner at the Kentucky State Fair. These performances are just two of the recently added dates on Miller’s ever-growing schedule.

Miller auditioned for American Idol with the sassy “I’m Over You So Get Over Me” and the track is now his just-released debut single. Early reviewers are heaping praise on this captivating up-and-comer’s take on love gone wrong:

“Puts Miller’s classic Country pipes on full display and further proves he’s more than ready to make his long-awaited Grand Ole Opry debut.” – Lauren Jo Black, Country Now

“This two-minute slice of retro-sounding Country definitely stands out on the radio!” – Steve Shettler, KBOE Radio (Oskaloosa, IA)

” . . . just about the Hankiest, honky tonkiest, retro Country killer I’ve heard since Don Helms walked this earth” – Duncan Warwick, Country Music People Magazine

“He is making classic Country cool again and his debut single is genuine.” – Joe Mathis, AM 1230 WHIR (Danville, KY)

Radio programmers can access the tune via Play MPE and AirplayDirect; fans can purchase the track on all popular music streaming platforms.

Between his appearances on Idol and the news of his single’s release, Miller has become a media darling. Recent coverage includes everything from features to fun blurbs across all formats: SiriusXM / The Highway with Storme Warren, On Air With Ryan Seacrest, Wide Open Country (The Ol’ Country Living Room Show), People.com, Country Now, Taste of Country,

ABC’s The Talent Recap, and RFD-TV.

Alex is busy writing songs on his own and will travel to Nashville mid-month to sit down with one of Country music’s biggest hitmakers, Jerry Salley (Brad Paisley, Joe Nichols, Darryl Worley). Miller is fine-tuning a “roadhouse style” touring band for his summer/fall engagements and continues to host his popular “Tunes on Tuesday Live” show for his Facebook page.

Tour Dates and Appearances

May 22 – Lebanon, KY – Southern Sound Jamboree

May 30 – Lancaster, KY – Good Hope Baptist Church

June 12 – Hodgenville, KY – Lincoln Jamboree

June 19 – Wise, VA – Virginia Kentucky District Fair (open for Shenandoah)

June 24 – Mt. Vernon, KY – Kentucky Music Hall of Fame

June 25 – Lancaster, KY – Garrard County Fair (National Anthem)

June 26 – Hodgenville, KY – Lincoln Jamboree

July 17 – Waynesville, OH – Keepin It Country Farm

July 31 – Spartansburg, PA – Southern Gospel Concert

Aug 15 – Milwaukee, WI – Wisconsin State Fair (open for Hank Jr)

Aug 19 – Louisville, KY – Kentucky State Fair (open for Josh Turner)

ABOUT ALEX

Launched to global audiences during American Idol, Season 19, this Kentucky-born singer/songwriter still finds time to help his Grandpa, G.B., on the family’s cattle farm, participate in Future Farmers of America events, and sing at church when he can. Wise beyond his years, he’s a class-A cutup and fun-loving charmer; a bonafide torch-carrying champion of traditional Country music with an arresting voice, he’s been performing professionally since the age of seven. His career progressed steadily from shows in and around his hometown of Lancaster, Kentucky to larger markets and venues, including the Dolby Theatre, Lucas Oil Stadium, WoodSongs, Renfro Valley, and more. His expressive voice and traditional approach to song – ala early George Strait or mid-career Haggard – brought early success and Alex was building a name for himself as the young newcomer to watch. That slow and steady approach ended with his AI audition and, while he tapped out of the show as a Top 50 finalist, he is more focused on his music than ever before. With his debut single, “I’m Over You So Get Over Me,” already a fan favorite and receiving terrific response at radio, he’s well on his way.