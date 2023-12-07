American Idol Alum Alex Miller Has New Music Video – Puttin’ Up Hay – Shot At Missouri State Fair

Young Country star Alex Miller’s latest music video, “Puttin’ Up Hay,” premiered on Taste Of Country. Filmed during Miller’s three-day engagement at the Missouri State Fair (Sedalia) in August, the piece captures the excitement of Miller’s high-energy stage show. The clip opens in the barn “where it all started” as Alex’s bandmembers listen as he reflects on long hot summers working to bring in the crop. Director/videographer Steve Kinney artfully captured the feel of the performances, and the stage shots include Alex’s antics and the band’s tight licks. Leading lady Haley Brinkman was a natural fit as she danced and explored the Midway with Alex. Bumper cars, a Ferris Wheel, games of chance and smoothies all make appearances in the vibrant video. “Gosh, it was such fun to shoot this one,” Alex recalls. “The fans made filming a blast. It was great – lights, music, a pretty girl. Who could ask for more?” The video is a companion to Alex’s new single, “Puttin’ Up Hay,” written by Alex Miller, Larry Cordle and Jerry Salley, and released October 6. The track is from Miller’s new EP, COUNTRY, his second outing with award-winning producer Jerry Salley for Billy Jam Records.

Miller traveled to Indianapolis last weekend to attend the 96th National FFA Convention & Expo where he was honored to receive the organization’s highest accolade, the American FFA Degree. Recipients are those who have gone above and beyond to achieve excellence, exhibiting outstanding leadership abilities, and maintaining community involvement. It is the largest convention in the world, with over 60,000 attendees. While there, he also judged the group’s National Talent competition.

Alex is used to large crowds, and he has crisscrossed the country this summer to perform at festivals, State Fairs, and more intimate venues. Miller is focusing the last two months of the year on his songwriting, but fans can catch him at these upcoming shows:

Dec 12 – Frankfort, KY (private)

Dec 15 – Hodgenville, KY – The Lincoln Jamboree

Jan 10 – Harrisburg, PA – PA Farm Show

Feb 9 – Moore Haven, FL – Glades County Auditorium

Mar 16 – Paris, IL – Ernie Evans Gymnasium

Fans can find Miller’s complete schedule on his website and stay social on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube, and Spotify.

COUNTRY follows his critically acclaimed CD, MILLER TIME (April 2022), and can be ordered here.

About Alex Miller

Fans love his engaging onstage presence, and the media loves his quick wit and humble attitude. After finding national fame as a competitor on American Idol Season 19, life totally changed for this Kentucky-born singer/songwriter – who was still working on the family’s farm when he was accepted for the show. His career began at the age of seven with shows in and around his hometown of Lancaster before moving on to larger venues, including the Dolby Theatre, Lucas Oil Stadium, Renfro Valley, and more. Since departing Idol, Alex has

performed at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, the Bluebird Café, multiple State Fairs, and at additional venues around the country. He has headlined his own shows and opened for Brooks & Dunn, Hank Jr., Chris Janson, Jamey Johnson, Josh Turner, Lee Brice, Aaron Watson, Dillon Carmichael, King Calaway, Niko Moon, Noah Thompson, Drake Milligan, and more. Alex was the Texas Roadhouse Artist of the Month (October 2021), and he performed a duet with Rhonda Vincent at the Lee Greenwood All-Star Salute the following month. His debut album, MILLER TIME (Billy Jam Records, April 2022), delivered three well-received singles: “I’m Over You, So Get Over Me,” “Don’t Let The Barn Door Hit Ya” and “Through With You” (which took Alex to the Top 35 of the Billboard Indicator Chart, and reached #1 on THE COUNTRY NETWORK with its companion music video). His single, “When God Made The South,” hit on multiple charts and was followed by the release of the smash single, “Girl, I Know A Guy.” Miller joined CMR Nashville, Europe’s #1 Country Music Radio Station, to guest host MILLER TIME, a monthly, one-hour curated program running through 2023. He has expanded his songwriting efforts this year, penning tunes with hitmakers Kent Blazy, Jerry Salley, Bill Whyte, Josh Shilling, Kirsti Manna, and Emily Ann Roberts. On October 6, Miller released his five-song EP, COUNTRY (Billy Jam Records), which includes his latest single, “Puttin’ Up Hay.” November 4 he was awarded the American FFA Degree for excellence. “Standing 6’ 6” Alex commands attention wherever he goes – and this year, he is seemingly going everywhere.