American Blonde’s New “Quicksand” Video Uses Natural World To Captivate

American Blonde’s music video, “Quicksand,” offers fans mesmerizing viewing. While the focus is on the natural beauty of Nata and Tinka Morris – the siblings who are American Blonde – videographer Ryan Slattery (Jackson Gillies, Rachel Ross, DJ Unieq) deftly crafts a magical world using powerful contrasts between dappled sunlight and dark, “evil” woods, open fields and confining trails, and by alternating spatial separation and intimacy between the actors. Nata’s regal and controlled movements play off Tinka’s wilder, hair-swirling, head-banging drumming. Ethereal silk dresses are offset with delicate chains and kick-a** boots. There is smoke but no mirrors, big city band action in a half-mown hay field, a barn with no livestock and two women but no men. It’s a rabbit hole of the best kind . . . a tidal pull on the senses that creates a compelling aura of urgency and need. The video was filmed at The Gathering Place in Lebanon, Tennessee.

The Southern Rock-inspired anthem, written by Nata and frequent collaborator Jimmy Nash (“More Than Crazy” Jane By Design, “We Are Made Of Stars” Teen Mom 2) “Quicksand” was released to Country radio last month. The tune quickly racked up over 200,000 streams and is featured on several Spotify playlists – Fresh Finds: Country, Country Summer Vibes, Today’s Country Hits and more. Produced by Cliff Downs, it is the first single for the duo and is available for purchase everywhere.

