AMERICAN BLONDE Launches With Charismatic Southern Rock-Inspired “Quicksand”

AMERICAN BLONDE makes their Country radio debut with the hooky, Southern Rock-inspired anthem, “Quicksand.” Premiered single can pre-save now from iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon and Spotify. Radio can access the track via Play MPE and All Access.

With its addictive groove and accessible message, “Quicksand” deceives with a sparse and simple intro – and then rips the roof off with razor sharp guitar riffs and pounding percussion. The sisters’ vocals are adept – and pushed a bit forward in the mix – adding to the song’s powerful sense of urgency. “It’s all about fighting for what you want and not letting go,” reflects Nata Morris, American Blonde’s lead guitarist and principal vocalist/songwriter. “Love isn’t always easy. It takes work and sacrifice and determination to stick it out.”

‘Cause we’re living in a wasteland

Losing everything we had

We were on solid ground

But that ain’t how it feels right now

It’s like we’re standing in

Quicksand (N.Morris / J.Nash)

Produced by Cliff Downs, the song was written by Nata and frequent collaborator Jimmy Nash. For Nash (“More Than Crazy” Jane By Design, “We Are Made Of Stars” Teen Mom 2), the comparison between love and natural disasters is … natural. “It just felt like a perfect analogy for trying to make a relationship work through tough times,” he reflects. “And I think a lot of people will relate.”

Tinka Morris, the duo’s drummer and alternate vocalist, believes it’s a tune that will resonate with their audiences. “I love this song,” she admits. “You can take it strictly as a story about fighting to save a relationship – or you can take a deeper look and compare it to the state of our country right now. I am so proud of Nata and Jimmy for writing this song. And I loved letting loose and improvising on my vocals,” she adds.

Fans are likely to fall quickly in thrall to the charismatic vibe of “Quicksand.” The track is already making an impression, as Eric Dahl of American Songwriter reflects, “It sucks you in with sweet sibling harmonies and the organic instrumentation supporting the lyrics.” Markos Papadatos of Digital Journal predicts the duo will “lure their listeners in from the first verse.”

It’s a safe bet that American Blonde is on solid footing with the release of “Quicksand.”

ABOUT AMERICAN BLONDE