“America The Beautiful”: A Timely Message Superseding The Current Political Times

In a time of growing conflict and division in the U.S., singer-songwriter Camille Harrison offers an expressive and elegant rendition of the iconic song “America The Beautiful.” Camille’s version reminds us of the beauty that exists in our country and among its people—encouraging unity, respect, and compassion, despite our differences. As an accomplished adult contemporary singer-songwriter, Camille has graced the stage with legends like Hank Williams, Jr., and Dolly Parton, and recorded with the renowned Floyd Cramer at RCA Studios in Nashville. Known for her versatility across genres including jazz, traditional pop, and country, Camille also penned the Top 40 Billboard hit “Standing Still” for The Clark Family Experience and contributed to the soundtrack of The Prince of Egypt.

STREAM HERE

“My intention for recording ‘America, the Beautiful’ is with this year being an election year in the U.S.,” Camille says, “there will be, and is a lot of disagreement and discord, to say the least. I wanted to remind us to remember to see the beauty in America, as well as in our friends and neighbors. To be mindful of how we can keep encouraging each other instead of losing friendships or making enemies by having different beliefs, and to keep America beautiful and safe. I wanted to think of how I could contribute to that, and for me, it’s pretty much always music. Creating something new and uplifting out of something classic was my goal.”

In her rendition, Camille honors not only the country’s landscape but also those who have sacrificed for its freedom. “I wanted to honor those who paid the ultimate price and fought for our freedom. By having mercy and faithfulness to their families, the memories of their loved ones are honored in our renditions of this piece of music. Starting with bass and acoustic guitar by Kerry Marx, I added keys and percussion with Jeffrey Roach and Gary Prim, edited by Brian Willis, and throughout the additions I sang lead and whole lotta vocal parts in my home, later mixed by Clarke Schleicher. The record cover design is a photo taken from a photo session with the late Rusty Russell.

Drawing on the original lyrics written by Katherine Lee Bates, Camille reflects on the song’s origins around September 11 and the election year. “Having spent a good bit of time writing songs, I also think about where songs come from. As a country facing a fork in the road, it seems to me it’s a good time to reflect on where we as a country come from. To remain on the side of wisdom and light, we want to appreciate the bright blue sunny spacious skies, embrace the falling rain, and stand amazed by our majestic mountains that lyricist Katherine Lee Bates wrote of the sights she saw on a train to Colorado Springs, Colorado, and remain in awe of the powerful and relentless oceans from the Atlantic Ocean to the Pacific Ocean.”

Camille adds, “How do we continue to stretch and extend the beauty of our country around the world? Just as the memorable tune came to organist and choir director Samuel Ward while he was on a ferry boat trip from Coney Island back to his home in New York City, we too can make the music made in the US reach around the world.”

As Camille’s version delightfully captures, there is a profound need to appreciate the unity of our nation amidst current challenges. “There’s so much war and strife. Now is the time to open our hearts, make peace with one another, and move forward together” she adds. Through this, her intention is to inspire a sense of togetherness and respect, encouraging us all to focus on the common ground that binds us.

About Camille Harrison

Camille Harrison, an American singer-songwriter, hails from the country music capital of Nashville, Tennessee, and has also spent time in the vibrant musical hub of Memphis, Tennessee. Her natural talent for singing was evident from an early age, nurtured by performing in country music jamborees produced by her father, and singing church and classical pieces with her mother, a classical pianist.

Music was woven into the fabric of Camille’s life from the very beginning. She developed a profound connection to it during her early years and credits her parents as her greatest influences. As a child, she studied piano and would sing every day after school, inspired by artists like Dolly Parton, Barbra Streisand, Frank Sinatra, Olivia Newton-John, Ella Fitzgerald, Rickie Lee Jones, and Hank Williams, Jr. Her experiences as a state champion gymnast at age 12 and an award-winning dancer taught her the importance of discipline and striving for excellence to achieve her dreams.

By the time Camille was twenty, her professional music career was on a fast track. She performed at numerous prestigious venues, including Mid-South Concerts, Memphis Country Jubilee, Millington Navy Base, the Orpheum, Mid-South Coliseum, and Beale Street nightspots. She headlined the Memphis Symphony Orchestra’s Sunset Symphony and Memphis in May Festivals for three consecutive years, toured Italy, and opened for legendary artists like Hank Williams, Jr., Conway Twitty, Dottie West, and Dolly Parton. Her role as Mabel in Pirates of Penzance deepened her appreciation for a wide range of musical genres.

Her early recordings with pianist and producer Floyd Cramer at the iconic RCA Studios in Nashville led to her being featured in People Magazine. Carl Perkins, who happened to walk by the studio while Camille was recording, famously remarked, “Let that girl sing, and I predict she’ll soon be ‘Miss Camille,’ just like Dolly Parton is Miss Dolly.”

During this time, Camille had offers to pursue classical music through vocal scholarships, but her passion for contemporary pop, jazz, and country music prevailed. She earned a BS in Music with an emphasis in jazz and invested in a home studio to continue writing, recording, and performing. Throughout college, she also mentored youth and participated in organizations like Young Life and Kanakuk Kanakomo Sports Camp. After returning to Nashville, she quickly established herself as a session singer and performer at popular venues like Douglas Corner and Merchants.

Camille has produced numerous solo records and has written and co-written a wide array of songs. Her works include a singer-songwriter album When it Comes to Love, a traditional jazz album The Big Parade, the semi-classical Christian piece When God Did Children Make, and The Jelly Bean Jar. She also co-wrote the Top 40 Billboard hit Standing Still by The Clark Family Experience. Camille has lent her voice to many recording sessions, including The Prince of Egypt soundtrack, and was the featured female singer on Hank Williams, Jr.’s The Blues Man for The Songs of Hank, Jr. She has worked with artists like Chris LeDoux on One Road Man, and worked as a staff songwriter for Warner Chappell and others, earning accolades from organizations like the Memphis Songwriters Association. Notably, she has co-written songs with legendary songwriter Merle Kilgore, known for Ring of Fire.

