America Salutes You and Perfect Technician Academy Team Up For Veteran Community

Since 2016, America Salutes You has been one of the year’s most anticipated concert events, previously featuring superstar performers such as Billy Gibbons, Cindy Lauper, Warren Haynes, Nancy Wilson, Trace Adkins, Andra Day, Stephen Stills and more. Previous shows have aired on a syndicated network of broadcast stations from all four major networks, ION and CW broadcast networks.

The 2020 concert is set for October 29 in Nashville, Tennessee at one of the nation’s most renowned music venues, The Grand Ole Opry House, and promises to be the organization’s largest and most star-studded concert yet with the help of one of their new sponsors, Perfect Technician Academy.

Perfect Technician Academy, a veteran-focused trades training school based out of Weatherford, Texas, and America Salutes You entered into a partnership for 2020 in an effort to push forward both organizations’ shared mission of giving back to and supporting America’s veteran community.

The nationally televised event has served to raise tens of thousands of dollars in public contributions to benefit organizations across the country working to aid and protect our military veterans and their families. The list of benefiting nonprofits is continuously growing, but includes such organizations as the Patriotic Service Dogs Foundation, the Heart and Armor Foundation, the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (T.A.P.S.), and the Veteran Support Foundation.

“Less than one percent of our population serves to make the world safe for the rest of us. They make many sacrifices, the most important being that they write a blank check, payable to the United States for an amount up to and including their lives. Teaming up with and combining resources with Perfect Technician Academy is one such way that we can help give back to the men and women who have paid the ultimate price on our behalf,” says Bob Okun, CEO of America Salutes You.

The popularity and recognition behind America Salutes You, while due largely to the broadcast concerts, is primarily owed to the generous sponsors and individuals throughout the United States that resonate with the cause of the organization. It’s the local communities, veterans, and supporters in every corner of the country that not only make the concert an enjoyable and rewarding experience for viewers but a worthwhile cause that greatly benefits the veteran community as a whole.

“It’s not often that an organization with as large of an impact on the veteran community as America Salutes You presents an opportunity for a partnership. So, when that opportunity did, in fact, presents itself, it was a clear choice for us that we needed to sign on as an official sponsor to help support the shared mission we both hold,” says Brett Hobson, Founder of Perfect Technician Academy

With production costs being covered by ticket sales, sponsorships, and America Salutes You, 90% percent of all money raised through the fundraiser will be granted to nonprofit organizations with programs serving veterans, service members, first responders, and their families. They have many needs when returning home including healthcare, mental health services, housing, education, jobs, and finding a career to support their families, legal, financial readiness, and much more.

Donations will be raised via text and online fundraising during the broadcast, with all funds raised going to the America Salutes You Campaign. So, be sure to tune in this fall to enjoy a concert spectacular unlike any you’ve witnessed before and to show your support for the brave men and women who have risked and given their lives in defense of our freedom.

About America Salutes You:

The mission of America Salutes You is to honor and raise awareness of our veterans, service members, first responders and their loved ones. The organization is headed by a well-versed Board of Advisors with decades of experience in both media production and veteran affairs. Together, with the backing of a wide variety of sponsors, partners, and celebrities, America Salutes You has become a premier veteran organization and an unrivaled television event.

