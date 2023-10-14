Amelie Jat’s ‘Nostalgia’ Reminisces on Lost Love

Serving as the final prelude to her forthcoming album this fall, Amelie Jat surprises fans with the release of her new single “nostalgia,” now available on all major streaming platforms.. The track stands as Jat’s most emotionally exposed creation, featuring lyrics that originate from a deeply personal realm of regret, heartache, and raw emotion. It delves into pop soundscapes akin to those found in her prior single, “2028,” incorporating nostalgic musical elements and cinematic touches. With a gradual buildup throughout its duration, the track reaches a cathartic pinnacle during a revealing bridge, where Jat embraces the situation. Enhancing the atmosphere, an electric guitar contributes to the mood, while an acoustic guitar accentuates the fragility and conflicting emotions of pain and anger. The drum pattern itself carries a nostalgic quality, harkening back to the pop rhythms of the 2000s pop-punk era. Fans can expect sounds reminiscent of artists such as Nessa Barrett, Gracie Abrams, and Maisie Peters on “nostalgia.”

Jat collaborated with Grammy-nominated producer James McMillan to bring the track to fruition. For Jat, the process turned into an emotional journey, as she recounts, “I feel like I actually did grieve, because the day we recorded the vocals in the studio, I had a complete breakdown and was so upset about this person/situation.” Expanding on the song’s concept, she elaborates, “It’s like you have to grieve, and you really do find parts of them in your life, in the things you do, in the people you meet – they are everywhere you go, and they haunt you.” The inception of the track’s concept occurred to Jat on an August afternoon in 2022, as she scribbled down the tear-jerking lyrics that remain within the composition today: “And I don’t know how it happened and I don’t know what’s worse, you putting me second or me putting you first.” Departing from the comforting notion of nostalgia, Jat explores the discomfort of its connection with someone who is no longer present in one’s life, shifting the perspective into a realm of poignant realization. She envisions the song as an emotional outlet for listeners, encouraging them to embrace it during moments of longing for someone now absent.